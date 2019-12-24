E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

PUBLISHED: 13:30 25 December 2019

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Next Boxing Day sale has become one of the most popular days for shoppers in the Christmas calendar - so when will stores be open in Suffolk and north Essex?

Boxing Day is traditionally one of the UK's busiest shopping days - but this year, in the wake of Black Friday, many stores have already launched their sales ahead of the big day.

The Next sale has always been a huge event for bargain-hunters hoping to pick up some post-Christmas discounts.

The following Next stores will be open from 6am to 6pm for the Boxing Day sale.

In Suffolk:

- Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

- Martlesham, Ipswich

- Bury St Edmunds

- Lowestoft

In north Essex:

- High Street, Colchester

- Tollgate Centre, Colchester

- Chelmer Village Retail Park, Chelmsford

- Clacton Shopping Village

Meanwhile, the High Chelmer store in Chelmsford is opening later than most Next stores on Boxing Day - with 10.30am to 4.30pm opening times.

The Next Boxing Day sales famously see long queues building up even before the 6am start time. The chain store regularly cuts many prices by around 50% during its sales, covering fashions and homewares.

You can find out when other stores are opening their doors for the Boxing Day sales here.

You can also find out when pharmacies are open over Christmas here, along with all the supermarket opening times in your area.

Most Read

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

