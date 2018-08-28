Partly Cloudy

Building new homes for Suffolk people

PUBLISHED: 09:31 13 November 2018

Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Archant

Independent builder Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd, Brundish has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

1 Chantala Close, Wilby Road, Stradbroke1 Chantala Close, Wilby Road, Stradbroke

Suffolk-based Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

Now in their 38th year, the competition organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, is the most highly regarded awards in the house-building industry.

They recognise and reward a site manager’s dedication to achieving the highest standards in house building, and their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Competing against 20 other site managers who received a Seal of Excellence Award in the second round of the competition, Mr Lee was awarded the regional title at a ceremony held at Athena, Leicester.

This is Mr Lee’s first year of winning a Pride in the Job award, and to reach the Regional Award level as a first time winner is an excellent achievement.

What does enjoys most about his job?

Stephen Lee said, “Being outside, working with people I like, seeing tangible progress at the end of the day, creating places that people make their homes, the list goes on which is why when people ask me why I’m not retired I tell them simply I don’t want to,”

Mr Lee has been in the building trade for 40 years, and has working independently for the past 38.

Now 60 years-old, he has no plans for retirement. He said, “I enjoy what I do, Our homes are hand-crafted and we only do a couple a year.

“We are a small business with a highly skilled, focussed and experienced small team.

“At Chantala Close, Stradbroke we have built four, and only one is still available.

“Then we will move on to the next project.”

Chantala Close is on sale with Clarke & Simpson.

A further two site managers from Suffolk were awarded with a Seal of Excellence at the ceremony having gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June:

Brian Clarke from Taylor Wimpey East Anglia won a Seal of Excellence Award for the Kingsbrooke Place development in Elmswell.

Shaun Taylor, also from Taylor Wimpey East Anglia was awarded a Seal of Excellence Award for Lark Grange in Bury St Edmunds.

NHBC Regional Director Richard Hartshorn said: “To reach this level of the competition means without question you are at the very top of the house-building industry. These site managers are building homes to an exceptional standard, and are worthy winners of the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award titles.”

Building new homes for Suffolk people

20 minutes ago David Vincent
Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

Independent builder Stephen Lee from S R Lee Ltd, Brundish has been crowned the East Regional Winner in the Small Builder category in the third round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018 for his new build homes in Stradbroke, Eye.

