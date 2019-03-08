Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk warehouse to become massive NHS distribution centre

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 July 2019

Unipart has taken a lease on a 147,000 sq ft commercial warehouse unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds after the logistics warehouse was sold for £17.25m by developers Jaynic. It will now be the regional centre for the NHS Supply Chai, opening in May 2020. Picture: JAYNIC

Jaynic

Jaynic

A massive new NHS warehouse and distribution centre for East Anglia and the South East - storing everything from bandages to surgical equipment - is set to open at a Suffolk warehouse.

Ipswich Hospital, Heath Road. The new regional NHS Supply Chain distribution centre will supply hospital and NHS trusts across a wide area of East Anglia and the South East. Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Hospital, Heath Road. The new regional NHS Supply Chain distribution centre will supply hospital and NHS trusts across a wide area of East Anglia and the South East. Picture: ARCHANT

The 147,000 sq ft logistics centre on the Suffolk Park complex at Bury St Edmunds was recently sold for more £17million.

It has been leased to Unipart Logistics, which will run the site as the new NHS Supply Chain centre from the beginning of May, replacing a smaller unit five miles away.

The centre will store hospital supplies including surgical gloves to implants and other medical equipment, supplying hospitals all over the region.

It is part of an ambitious project intended to save taxpayers millions of pounds ever year, which the NHS can then reinvest in services for patients.

It will also help the NHS to buy more equipment in bulk, further helping to save money.

Chris Holmes, director of Supply Chain for NHS Supply Chain, said: "Our investment in this new warehouse is a significant step forward to realising our ambition of providing additional warehousing capacity for the NHS.

"It's key to our long-term strategy of increasing usage of the NHS Supply Chain from circa 40% to 80% of NHS procurement spend on medical consumables and medical devices. We will be working closely with Unipart Logistics during the design and build phase."

Frank Burns, managing director at Unipart Logistics, said: "The new Bury St Edmunds site is an important enabler as we continue to identify opportunities to release value to NHS customers.

"By increasing our capacity, we can ensure we maximise productivity and efficiency within the logistics operation for NHS Supply Chain, and continue to provide a quality-led service."

