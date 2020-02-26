E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Popular town boutique to re-open in new form

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 February 2020

Ninni Noo in Woodbridge is set to be transformed into a new venture Picture: GEORGIA WATSON

Ninni Noo in Woodbridge is set to be transformed into a new venture Picture: GEORGIA WATSON

A popular mainstay of a Suffolk market town is to re-open in a new guise.

The former Ninni Noo clothing boutique store on Woodbridge's Thoroughfare is currently closed while preparations are being made to overhaul the store.

The shop shut its doors on December 31 with owner, Nicky Risby-Bowen, leaving a message to customers in the shop window saying that she would be returning to the building but with a slightly new business venture for the town.

At the time of its closure, Ninni Noo had been on the high street for nine years, selling high-end clothes to the women of Woodbridge.

Now Mrs Risby-Bowen is looking forward to setting out on a new business that slightly moves away from her previous one.

"To be fair I have worked in retail clothing for 16 years," said Mrs Risby-Bowen.

"I have noticed a difference in the way people are buying and what they want.

"For me it was the right time to do something different."

The new shop will focus on largely upcycled clothing, furtniture and homeware, but will also sell some new items to start with.

Over time, Mrs Risby-Bowen is also hoping to be able to sell second hand high end goods as well.

In addition to being able to buy items in the shop, those with high-end high street items will be able to sell their pieces through the shop.

"If customers have got items they don't want but they are too good to give to charity I will sell it for them," said Mrs Risby-Bowen.

As well as taking a new direction the shop has also been undergoing a refurbishment complete with a new colour scheme and a new name.

The shop will no longer be known as Ninni Noo and will now have the name The Attic and Wardrobe.

In the future Mrs Risby-Bowen said she would like to expand her business but saw the shop staying in the Woodbridge high street for the forseeable future.

All the work and change of products has meant that the shop is a little behind its desired re-opening time which was set to be during February.

Nevertheless, Mrs Risby-Bowen is hopeful that the Attic and Wardrobe will be open either this weekend or next week.

"I am looking forward to it," said Mrs Risby-Bowen.

