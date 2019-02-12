Partly Cloudy

Your chance to own a part of an historic estate nestled alongside the River Orwell

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 February 2019

2 The Orangery, Broke Hall Park Picture: HAAKON DEWING

2 The Orangery, Broke Hall Park Picture: HAAKON DEWING

© Haakon Dewing

The idyllic Broke Hall Park sits at the end of a long lime tree-lined avenue and offers views of picturesque Pin Mill yet it is just four miles from Ipswich town centre - and now you could snap up a home within this parkland setting.

2 The Orangery, Broke Hall Park Picture: HAAKON DEWING

No 2 The Orangery is on the market with a guide price of £800,000 and is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.

The four-bedroom mews house is tucked away behind the magnificent red brick Broke Hall mansion.

The mansion itself is Grade II* and is the ancestral home of the Broke family - the most notable member of the family being Admiral Philip Broke, a naval hero who fought and saved the reputation of the Royal Navy with his famous victory off Boston Harbour in 1813, on his ship HMS Shannon.

The estate was granted by Henry VIII to Sir Richard Broke and the Georgian mansion sits amongst a Repton-designed deer park.

Today the hall is sub-divided into homes and the former Orangery wing and other estate buildings have also been converted into a select number of individual homes.

No 2 The Orangery was created by the amalgamation of a pair of mews cottages and includes about 2,100 sq ft of accommodation, with an oil-fired central heating system. It has its own garden as well as access to the parkland.

Features include a wide central reception hall, a spacious study cum library and an octagonal conservatory.

There is a ground floor bedroom wing accommodating three double bedrooms, two of which have French doors opening onto the gardens plus a family

bathroom and en suite shower room.

On the first floor there is a twin aspect master bedroom with a spacious en suite bathroom.

The first floor also offers an elegant triple aspect drawing room from which there are fine views across the gardens and countryside of the valley beyond.

The kitchen has polished granite work surfaces, an induction hob and a full range of appliances.

Broke Hall Park is administered by a residents’ association and there is access to a riverside path along the Orwell, and a footpath leading to the neighbouring village of Levington.

Nearby schools include Orwell Park School, at the head of the park’s drive.







