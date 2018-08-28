Family `clan’ sees their international business grow

East Anglian company Hamiltons Removals celebrates its 25th anniversary this week.

The family-run business has seen many changes since it started in 1993 when it was launched from a warehouse formerly used for storing fruit from the local orchards

To top off the celebrations, Hamiltons took delivery of a new artic this year with a special commissioned livery to mark its 25 years in the industry.

In 2005, Hamiltons relocated to the industrial unit in Harleston from which it operates.

In 2013 the need for additional warehouse and storage space saw the company buy a local industrial estate complete with 25 units and 6.5 acres. Over the last five years the site has undergone a complete transformation with nearly all the small units let and the main warehousing areas stocked with Hamiltons’ containerised storage.

The business is a family affair. Brian Sawyer is at the helm along with his two sons Michael and Nick, along with Paul Walsh who heads up the European department. It doesn’t stop there, either as other staff Jean, Mandy, Chi and Sam are all part of the Sawyer clan too.

Managing director Michael Sawyer puts their success down to team effort:

He said: “Every member of staff at Hamiltons is a valued member of the team. Everyone brings their own expertise to their role and all come together to help to create the successful business it has become today.”

European moves play a big part in the business with weekly trips undertaken in Hamiltons’ five road trains to France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany and further afield.

Hamiltons became BS 8564 accredited, the Overseas Moving Quality standard, in early 2016, enabling the company to become a member of the BAR Overseas Group in April that year.

The company recognises the need to constantly monitor, change and improve in this competitive industry.

The latest addition to the company is its ‘Safe ’N Stored with Hamiltons’ brand which offers self-storage rooms at its Harleston headquarters, container storage at the industrial estate in Suffolk along with caravan and motor home storage and the recently added indoor classic and vintage car storage.

Other services available are insurance, house cleaning and currency exchange, which all form an important part of Hamiltons’ business model.