Norfolk businesses to be UK’s first to exhibit at Holland’s largest hospitality trade show

Yare Valley Oils will be exhibiting in the Netherlands as part of a regional delegation. Pictured are Tim and William Mack of the company. Picture: Matt Keal Photography Matt Keal Photography

Burgeoning trade links between food producers from Norfolk and Suffolk and buyers in the Netherlands will take another step forward when a delegation visits the country’s largest hospitality trade show.

The Local Flavours event brought together local food and drink producers at the Norfolk Showground Arena in September. Picture: Nick Butcher. The Local Flavours event brought together local food and drink producers at the Norfolk Showground Arena in September. Picture: Nick Butcher.

At least 10 businesses from the East of England will be travelling to Horecava in January 2019, and will have a stand alongside 600 other food and drink businesses.

The trip has been organised by Norfolk County Council, Suffolk County Council, the Department of International trade (DIT), New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and Norfolk and Suffolk Chambers of Commerce.

Yare Valley Oils is one of those confirmed for the trip, which was organised following the Local Flavours show in September, which boosted trade relations between the region and the Netherlands.

Dom Whyte of the Surlingham-based company said: “Going to a trade show in Holland is something we never would have done, and never would have even thought to do if it weren’t for this.”

Yare Valley Oils, which presses rape seed into high-quality oil, will be joined by Bullards Gin, James White Drinks, Essence Monty’s Foods, Quickfill, Paddy & Scotts, Taste of Suffolk, Algy’s Popcorn, Nova Farina, Giffords Hall Vineyard and Stokes Sauces on the trip.

Mr Whyte added: “We spoke to some Dutch delegates at Local Flavours and they believe there’s a market for us over there, because currently there’s not a comparable rapeseed oil product of the same quality.”

The business already exports in small quantities to Sweden and the US, but rarely to Holland. However it is hoping the show will also be a foot in the door to other markets.

“There will also be some Belgian and German buyers at the show, which is a market we had never even considered. We don’t have deals with major national brands in the UK because we have such good links with independent shops, but selling in higher quantities over there wouldn’t affect business here,” Mr Whyte said.

Doug Field, chairman of New Anglia LEP, said: “The businesses here have it all: deep knowledge and experience of food and drink production, innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit. This delegation from the East of England will have first mover advantage to enter the Dutch market via this route with great professional and financial support.”