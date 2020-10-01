Port pub flush after securing council funds to upgrade loos

The New Bell Inn in Harwich, which scooped a council grant to upgrade its loos Pictures: MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC Matt Cattermole/TDC

A port pub’s toilets have been given a facelift – thanks to a council grant.

The New Bell Inn's newly-upgraded toilets Pictures: MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC The New Bell Inn's newly-upgraded toilets Pictures: MATT CATTERMOLE/TDC

Pub landlady Pamela Walsh said she was “ecstatic” after Tendring Council stumped up half the cash they needed to refurbish the ladies and gents facilities at the New Bell Inn in Harwich.

The council match-funded the £1,605 the pub put into the project after applying for a Harwich and Dovercourt Bay Business Grant.

“We are ecstatic to finally be having our toilets refurbished,” said Ms Walsh, who owns the premises.

“Thanks to the help of Tendring District Council (TDC) – which has contributed half the cost towards the renovation works – we will finally have a beautiful bathroom for all. Thank you TDC.”

The grant scheme match funds improvement works from £100 to £2,000 from a total funding pot of £20k.

The money is primarily being targeted in both towns to help mark the 400th anniversary of the sailing of The Mayflower, the Harwich ship which carried a party of pilgrims to America in 1620.

Mary Newton, council cabinet member for business and economic growth, encouraged other eligible businesses to apply.

“This support is there to help independent businesses in these two towns to make improvements; and grants are really being given out at a pace now,” Cllr Newton said.

“If you want to freshen up your store front, make your business sparkle with new windows, or like the New Bell Inn improve the customer facilities, look at applying for a grant.”