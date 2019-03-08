Garden centre introduces al fresco dining as part of new restaurant plans

Photo caption: (L-R) Darren Brooks, General Manager at Notcutts Woodbridge; Chris Bruce, Pre Contracts Director, Barnes Construction; Andrew Ingleton, Property Director, Notcutts; Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman, Notcutts; and Andrew Notcutt, Non-Executive Director, Notcutts. Picture: WARREN PAGE Notcutts Garden Centres

A major project is underway to build a new 250-seater restaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge.

An artist’s impression of the new restaurant at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre once redevelopment works are complete. Picture: WARREN PAGE An artist’s impression of the new restaurant at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre once redevelopment works are complete. Picture: WARREN PAGE

The new restaurant at the Ipswich Road site will include the restaurant itself and a terrace for al fresco dining with views across the garden centre and a Notcutts Garden permanent display which was designed and unveiled last summer to inspire local gardeners.

Building, by Barnes Construction, is due to be completed towards the end of the year.

Caroline Notcutt, vice chairman of Notcutts Garden Centres, said: "Woodbridge is where it all began for Notcutts, with my Great-Grandfather opening the first Notcutts Garden Centre in 1958 on the same site as it stands today. This garden centre holds a special place in my heart, and it has been an honour to see it flourish and grow over the years. I am thrilled to celebrate the start of construction on this new restaurant, which will enhance the overall experience for visitors."

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre, said: "This is a very exciting milestone as we celebrate the start of construction. We very much look forward to unveiling the new restaurant which will cater for the growing demand and give customers a fresh, relaxed and contemporary dining experience."

During the redevelopment a marquee restaurant will be in operation serving a reduced menu of hot drinks, cakes and lunches.

Notcutts Garden Centre has grown into a major business from its Suffolk roots, with 18 garden centres across the country.

It was founded by Roger Grompton Notcutt at the Woodbridge site.