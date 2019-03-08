Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Garden centre introduces al fresco dining as part of new restaurant plans

PUBLISHED: 12:16 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 05 July 2019

Photo caption: (L-R) Darren Brooks, General Manager at Notcutts Woodbridge; Chris Bruce, Pre Contracts Director, Barnes Construction; Andrew Ingleton, Property Director, Notcutts; Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman, Notcutts; and Andrew Notcutt, Non-Executive Director, Notcutts. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Photo caption: (L-R) Darren Brooks, General Manager at Notcutts Woodbridge; Chris Bruce, Pre Contracts Director, Barnes Construction; Andrew Ingleton, Property Director, Notcutts; Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman, Notcutts; and Andrew Notcutt, Non-Executive Director, Notcutts. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Notcutts Garden Centres

A major project is underway to build a new 250-seater restaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge.

An artist’s impression of the new restaurant at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre once redevelopment works are complete. Picture: WARREN PAGEAn artist’s impression of the new restaurant at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre once redevelopment works are complete. Picture: WARREN PAGE

The new restaurant at the Ipswich Road site will include the restaurant itself and a terrace for al fresco dining with views across the garden centre and a Notcutts Garden permanent display which was designed and unveiled last summer to inspire local gardeners.

Building, by Barnes Construction, is due to be completed towards the end of the year.

You may also want to watch:

Caroline Notcutt, vice chairman of Notcutts Garden Centres, said: "Woodbridge is where it all began for Notcutts, with my Great-Grandfather opening the first Notcutts Garden Centre in 1958 on the same site as it stands today. This garden centre holds a special place in my heart, and it has been an honour to see it flourish and grow over the years. I am thrilled to celebrate the start of construction on this new restaurant, which will enhance the overall experience for visitors."

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre, said: "This is a very exciting milestone as we celebrate the start of construction. We very much look forward to unveiling the new restaurant which will cater for the growing demand and give customers a fresh, relaxed and contemporary dining experience."

During the redevelopment a marquee restaurant will be in operation serving a reduced menu of hot drinks, cakes and lunches.

Notcutts Garden Centre has grown into a major business from its Suffolk roots, with 18 garden centres across the country.

It was founded by Roger Grompton Notcutt at the Woodbridge site.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Van fire linked to ram raid which caused ‘significant damage’ to petrol station

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoplifter jailed for breaking jaw of assistant who tried to intervene

Paul Ahchoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘They’ve caused us so much hassle’ - garage’s anger at brazen ram-raid

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT

Tornados return to RAF Honington

Fitters begin to prepare to work on the fuselage Picture: RAF HONINGTON

Garden centre introduces al fresco dining as part of new restaurant plans

Photo caption: (L-R) Darren Brooks, General Manager at Notcutts Woodbridge; Chris Bruce, Pre Contracts Director, Barnes Construction; Andrew Ingleton, Property Director, Notcutts; Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman, Notcutts; and Andrew Notcutt, Non-Executive Director, Notcutts. Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists