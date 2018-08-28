Could you change direction, and become a schoolteacher?

Now Teach, graduation ceremony for the 2017 cohort of new teachers Picture: NOW TEACH Archant

Now Teach, the education charity which recruits experienced professionals into teaching, is expanding its programme into East Anglia.

This builds on its success in London and Hastings where it has 122 new teachers in more than 40 schools.

In 2018/2019 Now Teach aims to recruit 120 trainee teachers in shortage subjects, particularly science, mathematics and modern foreign language.

The programme in East Anglia will be delivered in partnership with The Inspiration Trust. It will focus on finding teachers in priority subjects – science, technology, maths, modern foreign languages – in schools in and around Norwich that need it most.

Now Teach, co-founder and chief executive Katie Waldegrave said:“After a successful start in London and Hastings we are convinced that expanding the programme will achieve similar results in the East Anglia. Bringing experienced people into schools not only provides students with a great teacher, but also brings a new perspective into the classroom and school from people who’ve spent much of their career in another field.’

Dame Rachel de Souza chief executive of the Inspiration Trust added:“Bringing experience from industry and the professions adds a rich new aspect to the teaching our pupils receive, and can help children see the practical applications of what they’re learning in the classroom. It can also be deeply rewarding for the teachers themselves, to be moving to a career that has such a positive and vital difference to our young people’s lives.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Now Teach. Changing jobs can be nerve wracking and the additional support they can offer to our trainee teachers really helps smooth that process, meaning both teachers and pupils benefit.”

The regional information evening is at The Forum, Norwich on Tuesday Novemer 27, 2018.