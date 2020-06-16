E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Revealed: How many people in Suffolk and Essex are on furlough

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 June 2020

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about an unemployment 'cliff edge' at the end of the year. Picture: DAVID GARRAD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about an unemployment 'cliff edge' at the end of the year. Picture: DAVID GARRAD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than a quarter of a million workers in Suffolk and Essex have been furloughed during the coronavirus lockdown, new figures reveal.

In Suffolk, 85,700 people have been registered on the Job Retention Scheme (JRS), while in Essex it is 175,000.

Business chiefs say the furlough scheme has been a success, but have urged the Government to now work with firms to ensure there isn’t an unemployment ‘cliff edge’ when it ends in October.

The JRS was brought in to save millions of jobs and businesses during lockdown by issuing grants to cover up to 80% of people’s wages, up to the value of £2,500 a month.

Across the East of England, 709,600 people are on the scheme.

In the Bury St Edmunds parliamentary constituency, a total of 14,000 people are currently on furlough, in West Suffolk 13,900 and in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich 11,200.

In Ipswich there are 13,200 people on furlough, Suffolk Coastal 11,000, South Suffolk 10,900 and in Waveney 11,500. Colchester has 21,500 people on the scheme.

John Dugmore, chief executive of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, has praised the national business community for ensuring its success.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The furlough provisions of the JRS were introduced thanks to concerted campaigning by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and other chambers in the British Chambers of Commerce network to give companies some much-needed financial headroom during the lockdown period and beyond.

“These figures show that the JRS has been a great lobbying success.

“It has ensured that tens of thousands of roles in Suffolk have been preserved during the last few months: an essential contribution to any future, sustainable, recovery.”

He added: “With the furlough scheme being tapered and coming to an end in the autumn, it is imperative that the government works with businesses to ensure that there isn’t an unemployment cliff edge at the end of the year with resulting higher unemployment.

“We will be talking to our local MPs and relevant ministers around the potential different approaches for different sectors to minimise any adverse impact of the JRS permanently closing in October.”

The chamber was due to meet with the Department for Work and Pensions yesterday to discuss longer term measures to mitigate against any potential unemployment spike later this year.

When Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the furlough scheme to October last month, he said: “Our Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has protected millions of jobs and businesses across the UK during the outbreak – and I’ve been clear that I want to avoid a cliff edge and get people back to work in a measured way.

“This extension and the changes we are making to the scheme will give flexibility to businesses while protecting the livelihoods of the British people and our future economic prospects.”

MORE: Suffolk businesses call for greater furlough flexibility

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: How many people in Suffolk and Essex are on furlough

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about an unemployment 'cliff edge' at the end of the year. Picture: DAVID GARRAD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman finds squatter living in motorhome storage compartment

The intruder had set up a makeshift bed inside the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

Luke Garbutt's loan spell at Ipswich Town is over. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Parish council says Covid-safe measures ‘bare little resemblance’ to plans

The barriers appeared in Lavenham on Tuesday morning to create wider walkways so pedestrians could maintain social distance Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tell us – Have you been exercising more or less during lockdown?

People enjoying their exercise in Christchurch Park during the lockdown in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24