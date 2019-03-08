New bar to open at Stansted Airport Wetherspoon with amazing views of runway

A new Runway Bar is opening on Wednesday at Wetherspoon's largest airport pub, The Windmill at Stansted Airport. The bar has cost £1.3m to develop and has views of planes taking off and landing Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT Stanted Airport

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open a brand new bar with views of the runway at its pub at Stansted Airport, creating 40 new jobs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aircraft at Stansted Airport Picture: Stansted Airport Aircraft at Stansted Airport Picture: Stansted Airport

The 3,650sq ft Runway Bar is on a new mezzanine level, at the back of The Windmill, and can accommodate 200 seated customers.

It has cost £1.3million to develop and will open on Wednesday, April 3.

Planes taking off and landing will be viewable through a 30metre-long window in the new bar area.

The Runway Bar is in addition to the 7,000sq ft of customer space on the existing ground-floor and mezzanine level of The Windmill, which already serves more than 1.2m customers each year.

MORE: Stansted hopes upgrades will give passengers a ‘better airport experience’

Pub manager Michael Wilkins said: “The Runway Bar is a fantastic addition to The Windmill pub and we look forward to welcoming and serving even more Wetherpoon customers, travelling through Stansted Airport.”

Richard Cross, Stansted Airport head of retail said: “The Windmill’s new Runway Bar is a fantastic new addition at London Stansted and represents the culmination of phase one of the International Departure Lounge enhancement works within our transformation programme.

“The new Runway Bar brings a further 200 seats with excellent views over the runway giving customers and holiday makers breath taking views of all the aircraft as they land, taxi and take off.”

The new bar will serve six real ales and new self-service coffee machines have also been installed throughout the pub.

The Windmill opened at its current site in March 2015 at a cost of £2.7m, replacing the Wetherspoon pub of the same name which had been at the airport since May 2003.

It is Wetherspoon’s biggest airport pub and will employ an additional 40 staff, to the existing 175 members already on the team.

The pub opens from 3am until the last flight every day.