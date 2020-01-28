E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ofcom drops probe into BT after allegations it 'overcharged' businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:59 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 28 January 2020

BT Openreach is installing some of the UK's fastest fibre broadband in Saxmundham, Suffolk. Picture: BT OPENREACH

Archant

Watchdog Ofcom has dropped its probe into whether BT had breached rules meant to protect small firms from large costs, after it reimbursed all affected companies.

The investigation was launched in July last year after allegations that BT overcharged businesses when installing high-speed lines into offices.

Ofcom has now dropped the case on "administrative priority grounds", after Openreach voluntarily reimbursed all affected businesses.

In May 2014, new rules were introduced which meant BT must absorb the first £2,800 of excess construction costs (ECCs) associated with installing technology into businesses signing up to their leased line services.

Last summer, the regulator said it believed BT may not have applied the ECCSs to a number of firms.

But on dropping the case, it said: "Having gathered and reviewed further information from Openreach, we have decided not to proceed with the investigation on administrative priority grounds."

The regulator said the move comes "in light of the limited consumer harm and the proactive steps Openreach has taken to address the issue, including voluntarily reimbursing all affected telecoms providers for the full amount of the ECC overcharge including interest".

Ofcom said it would continue to monitor Openreach's compliance.

The news comes after BT Openreach announced plans to make ultrafast broadband available in more than 200 market towns and villages across the UK, with Saxmundham in Suffolk named as a new location alongside Aberdare in South Wales.

This will build on successful trials from last year, which saw full-fibre network put into areas previously considered too complex or expensive to upgrade.

This is part of BT's aim to reach four million homes and businesses with full-fibre technology by March 2021.

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

