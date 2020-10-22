Former Boots store in Hadleigh comes under offer

Boots closed one of its branches in Hadleigh High Street earlier this year and now the retail unit is under offer. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An offer has been made to take over the empty Boots shop in the heart of Hadleigh after it closed down this summer.

What would you like to see take the space of the former Boots in Hadleigh High Street? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN What would you like to see take the space of the former Boots in Hadleigh High Street? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The store at 91 High Street – which can be found opposite The King’s Head pub – closed permanently in August leaving just one Boots store in the town less than a three minute walk away.

At the time of the closure, a Boots spokesman said they were continually reviewing their stores in the UK to see “where customers need them most”.

Now an offer has been made to take over the empty 853sq ft retail unit, which occupies a prominent position in the town centre at the junction of High Street, Angel Street and Pound Lane.

Birchall Steel Consultant Surveyors, who is listing the retail unit, was unable to disclose any information about the proposed future tenant.

The closure of one of the Boots stores in Hadleigh High Street has left an empty shop, but what could take its place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The closure of one of the Boots stores in Hadleigh High Street has left an empty shop, but what could take its place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The retail unit is available to rent for £19,000 per year and forms part of a listed building.

The property comprises retail space on the ground floor with a wide frontage to the High Street, together with an ancillary ground floor office.

There is also a small cellar together with a first floor ancillary staff and storage room.

Outside there is a small yard area at the rear with a pedestrian gate, giving access to Pound Lane. The total area measures 1,720sq ft.

Meanwhile, another new business is set to open just a few doors down the High Street.

Adore Nature, a zero-waste shop owned by Hadleigh mum Kathy Attard, is moving into the former Hall Street store.

She will be opening the shop within the next few weeks, offering refill foods and more than 1,000 eco-friendly products.

