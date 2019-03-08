Driveways made from plastic straws? Businessman launches franchise in hometown

John Pearce, Liam Dorian and Tom Stringer.

A Colchester businessman will be using an innovative mixture of plastic straws, bottles and packaging to build driveways across Essex after teaming up with a national franchise.

John Pearce, Liam Dorian and Tom Stringer. Photo:Oltco.

Liam Dorian has joined forced with Oltco, the UK's leading sustainable resin driveway company, to launch the firm's first Essex franchise.

Oltco's Recycle Bound technique is the world's first recycled driveway solution to help combat the global issue of plastic waste.

Oltco use Recycle Bound, the world's first recycled driveway solution to help combat the global issue of plastic waste. Photo: Getty Images.

Mr Dorian said he was delighted to be rolling out the franchise across Colchester and surrounding area.

Oltco use Recycle Bound, the world?s first recycled driveway solution to help combat the global issue of plastic waste. photo: Getty Images. Oltco use Recycle Bound, the world?s first recycled driveway solution to help combat the global issue of plastic waste. photo: Getty Images.

"Oltco's ethos to feel good about the work they do and the decisions they make is totally is line with my own.

"When the opportunity to launch Oltco in my hometown came up, I knew this was an opportunity I could not miss", he said.

"I'm really excited about growing in the innovative business across the county and taking on more and more territories."

Johnny Pearce, co-Director at Oltco, comments: "We were instantly impressed by Liam's hardworking attitude and determination as well as his warm and friendly approach towards everybody he speaks to."