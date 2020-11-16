Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: One to Watch winner

SaveMoneyCutCarbon is the winner of the One to Watch award Picture: SaveMoneyCutCarbon Archant

Energy reduction expert SaveMoneyCutCarbon has been announced as the winner of the One to Watch award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

A one-stop-shop for energy savings, this firm hits the sweet spot by offering customers financial gain and solid environmental solutions. Already, and without any major marketing campaigns, the business has grown to become a major player in its sector.

The simplicity of the idea is the key and like all great ideas left the judges asking: “Why has no-one thought of this before?”

SaveMoneyCutCarbon has the potential to become a huge business – and the elements to ensure this happens are already in place.

“We’ve never seen a world quite like the one we’re all sharing right now – and that’s why winning this award is such an achievement,” said CEO Mark Sait.

“2020 has been a year of significant change for our entire team – we’ve received investment from Barclays, pivoted to provide an entirely new sustainable living range for consumers and are removing affordability barriers for organisations like the NHS who need it the most.

“Thank you for recognising the impact we’re delivering for local communities, businesses and the planet.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Ashtons Legal is delighted to support the Suffolk Business Awards for the fourth consecutive year. Ashtons’ aim is to be a firm you are proud to call ‘your solicitors’ and are happy to recommend to others.

Whether you are a commercial client or an individual client, and whatever your legal needs, Ashtons’ focus is on always delivering first class legal advice with exceptional service.

With 380 staff in Ipswich, Cambridge, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Leeds, it has many clients in East Anglia but helps people in other parts of the country and internationally.

THE FINALISTS

DUKE & DUCHESS INTERNATIONAL

This firm was born out of the boss’ experience of working abroad looking after wealthy clients’ children – but the firm has now taken it to the next level. With customers across the globe and a roster of able teachers and nannies, Duke & Duchess caters not only for the needs of the families with which they place people but the applicants as well.

EMILY MORTIMER JEWELLERY

Emily Mortimer has been producing eye-catching jewellery for some time – and the A-listers love it. Emily is the artistic impetus behind the success but she has now developed in to a formidable businesswoman who not only understands what her customers want, but also how to protect and develop her brand.

ETHICOIL

What this firm has achieved after launching just a week prior to lockdown is extraordinary. Whereas others might have packed up and gone home to await the resumption of normal business, Ethicoil dug deep and won a clutch of new customers through sheer hard work and an obsession with customer service.