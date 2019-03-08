E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

First look at £12.5m new 'campus for the future'

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 21 October 2019

Working in the STEM centre at Colchester Institute's high-tech Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Working in the STEM centre at Colchester Institute's high-tech Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Suzanne Bush Colchester Institute

Colchester Institute's Braintree campus has moved into a new era with a new high-tech "campus for the future".

Engineering student Rachel Rolfe at the new high-tech Colchester Institute Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSHEngineering student Rachel Rolfe at the new high-tech Colchester Institute Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

The institute showed off the new Learning and Technology Centre which is set to be completed next month.

The project has already seen the College's STEM Innovation Centre and a modern riverside refectory built and £12.5m has been invested over the past three years.

The developments have been supported with investment from Essex County Council and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The changes come as a result of the significant skills shortages that employers are experiencing in the district. The college has recognised the need for skilled workers in a range of technological, digital and business related sectors. Not only does this benefit local employers but students will have increased employment opportunities once finishing their study programme or apprenticeship.

The new Riverside Refectory at the Colchester Institute Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSHThe new Riverside Refectory at the Colchester Institute Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Assistant principal for Braintree Campus and STEM, Adam Ward's vision for this developing campus is to ensure that committed and aspirational students will be work ready and able to progress into careers.

He said: "Such is the planned economic growth for the district, the new campus' remit is to have a very clear focus on preparing learners of all ages for work through rapid development of skills, knowledge and crucial behaviours that are in high demand by employers."

You may also want to watch:

The STEM Innovation Centre has already been a hub for training students of all ages who are on study programmes, apprenticeships and even short or evening courses.

Business students in the new high-tech Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Picture: SUZANNE BUSHBusiness students in the new high-tech Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Aspiring engineer Rachel Rolfe travels from Romford to attend the Braintree campus: "I chose to come to Braintree campus because it is the best college for Engineering. I like the variety of practical and theory, the tutors are helpful and it's a great environment."

The Learning and Technology Centre is focused on IT and digital media, with consumer spend predicted to drive growth in those sectors. Hi-tech teaching areas, workshops and computer suites as well as IT and Digital Media equipment will be accessible to students.

The centre will also be home to students on courses in business, early years and childhood studies, and a range of construction crafts.

Students and the publc are getting the chance to see the new high-tech Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Student Abigal Weatherley at the student open event. Picture: SUZANNE BUSHStudents and the publc are getting the chance to see the new high-tech Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Student Abigal Weatherley at the student open event. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Most Read

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Most Read

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We just hope we get our outstanding rating back’ - pre-school reacts to ‘inadequate’ Ofsted grading

Sunflowers Childcare CIC in Boxford, near Sudbury, is

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New A12 link between East Anglia and London could take a decade

The new three-lane A12 will start from the existing wide section at Boreham near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the daredevil grandad, 71, who says: ‘You can go faster than the wind itself’

Stuart at the Olympic Sailing Centre on the Isle of Portland off the coast of Dorset. Stuart was awarded the National Champion Prize from the Olympic Catamaran Team from the Rio Olympics in 2018. Picture: STUART SNELL

First look at £12.5m new ‘campus for the future’

Working in the STEM centre at Colchester Institute's high-tech Braintree Campus. Picture: SUZANNE BUSH

Suffolk children learning about house building

Pupils and staff from Gislingham Church of England Primary School visited Lovell's St Mary's development and heard about building site safety. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists