Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giving a Suffolk church a new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 12:18 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:44 05 November 2018

Reverend Simon Pitcher at the St Edmunds's Church. Southwold opening service. Nicholas Jacob Architects were shortlisted for awards for their work on the revamp.

Reverend Simon Pitcher at the St Edmunds's Church. Southwold opening service. Nicholas Jacob Architects were shortlisted for awards for their work on the revamp.

Archant

An architect who helped a historic Suffolk church open up its building for community use has been given an award for her work.

Ipswich architect Pippa Jacob wins an award for her work on St Edmund's Church, Southwold Picture: PIPPA JACOBIpswich architect Pippa Jacob wins an award for her work on St Edmund's Church, Southwold Picture: PIPPA JACOB

Pippa Jacob from NJ Architects won the title of Young Church Architect of the Year at the 2018 Ecclesiastical Architects and Surveyors Association Awards for reordering, renovating and reinvigorating Southwold Church.

Her involvement included the detailed design stage of the project along with carrying out the contract management.

The church is being widely used by community groups and has seen Sunday service attendances swell.

Ms Jacob said: “I am absolutely delighted to have my work recognised in this way but what is even more rewarding is the fact that this project has had such a wonderfully positive impact on the life of the church. They are able to offer better improved services and has led to an increase is worshippers. “The new facilities have also brought in new uses for the church including concerts and events.”

Reordering projects help many buildings which are neglected, under-used and increasingly marginalised benefit from flexibility, she said.

Projects of this nature chiefly feature the interior of churches, but schemes vary in complexity.

Common themes include the provision of lavatory and kitchen facilities, the need to replace part, or all, of the pews with chairs and revisions in the presentation of the liturgy. They can also incorporate changes in the lighting, heating, flooring and general decoration of the church.

She said: “The brief for St Edmund’s Church in Southwold was focused on giving the church greater flexibility enabling them to better integrate with the wider community. “It involved creating extensive amenities and reordering the west end of the nave and north and south aisles to include a new tea point and children’s area.”

Detailed consultations were carried out with Historic England, the Diocese Advisory Committee, the Victorian Society, Church Buildings Council and the Borough Council throughout the project.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

25 minutes ago Jessica Hill
New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

10:16 Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

Giving a Suffolk church a new lease of life

12:18 David Vincent
Reverend Simon Pitcher at the St Edmunds's Church. Southwold opening service. Nicholas Jacob Architects were shortlisted for awards for their work on the revamp.

An architect who helped a historic Suffolk church open up its building for community use has been given an award for her work.

Eddie the Eagle flies in

08:47 David Vincent
Britain's only Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle, in action at a new 50,000, ski slope which he opened at Midlothian Ski Centre, Hillend, Edinburgh, today December 8,1998. Photo by David Cheskin/PA

Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.

‘Create a tech hub or we’ll leave Stowmarket,’ warns leading businessman

Yesterday, 06:31 Jessica Hill
Peter Brady of Orbital Media. Picture: Jessica Hill

The chief executive of a company doing pioneering work in the realms of artificial intelligence and virtual reality has warned that companies like his will be forced to leave Stowmarket, unless a new ‘tech hub’ is created there.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide