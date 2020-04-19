E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Openreach unveil plans for ‘street’ near Adastral Park

PUBLISHED: 09:46 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 19 April 2020

Opeanreach have submitted plans for a new 'street' near BT's Adastral Park Picture: Z GROUP ARCHITECTS

Opeanreach have submitted plans for a new 'street' near BT's Adastral Park Picture: Z GROUP ARCHITECTS

Archant

Plans have been submitted for a major revamp of a site off the A12 close to BT’s Adastral Park - which would include a ‘mock-up’ street for engineers to test new technology.

Openreach have submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to redevelop a complex between Brightwell and Martlesham, which currently consists of several small buildings and haulage containers.

You may also want to watch:

In its place, Openreach plan to build a new innovation centre, office, workshops and a street, where staff will be able to demonstrate connections from hubs to homes and businesses.

The site at the centre of the plans is around 500m to the south of Adastral Park, where BT’s innovation labs are based.

The planning statement for the revamp said: “The proposal will enhance the site’s appearance and will have a positive contribution to the site as a place of technological innovation.

“The mass, scale and design of the proposal has been carefully considered in relation to its impact on the site and neighbouring amenities as well as its location within the countryside.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Most Read

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Openreach unveil plans for ‘street’ near Adastral Park

Opeanreach have submitted plans for a new 'street' near BT's Adastral Park Picture: Z GROUP ARCHITECTS

Ipswich B&Q among 14 stores to re-open during lockdown

B&Q at Euro Retail Park in Ipswich, which is among 14 stores nationwide trialling re-opening during lockdown Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Police chief ‘proud’ of how Suffolk officers have handled coronavirus crisis

Chief constable Steve Jupp says he is 'proud' of his officers for their work during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24