Openreach unveil plans for ‘street’ near Adastral Park

Plans have been submitted for a major revamp of a site off the A12 close to BT’s Adastral Park - which would include a ‘mock-up’ street for engineers to test new technology.

Openreach have submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to redevelop a complex between Brightwell and Martlesham, which currently consists of several small buildings and haulage containers.

In its place, Openreach plan to build a new innovation centre, office, workshops and a street, where staff will be able to demonstrate connections from hubs to homes and businesses.

The site at the centre of the plans is around 500m to the south of Adastral Park, where BT’s innovation labs are based.

The planning statement for the revamp said: “The proposal will enhance the site’s appearance and will have a positive contribution to the site as a place of technological innovation.

“The mass, scale and design of the proposal has been carefully considered in relation to its impact on the site and neighbouring amenities as well as its location within the countryside.”