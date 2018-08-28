Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

PUBLISHED: 15:47 16 November 2018

Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

Archant

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Alan O'NeilGalloper Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Alan O'Neil

The work is planned to take around 12 months to complete and create 120 direct and indirect local jobs.

Tendring District Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Zoe Fairley, said that having firms such as Galloper Wind Farm Limited located in the area is “critical” if the district’s economy is to thrive.

“Its presence in Harwich demonstrates the opportunity Tendring has to establish Harwich as a centre of excellence in energy, logistics and marine engineering,” she said.

“It is so important to have facilities such as this new operations and maintenance base because they provide job opportunities for local people, not just at the base itself but in its construction, facility management, security and within a wide range of related supply chain businesses.

Top of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'NeilTop of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'Neil

“This new facility also goes beyond that. Offshore wind is an important part of our low carbon national infrastructure, and Galloper’s presence may be the catalyst for Harwich to become an important national centre for energy related activity – all of which fits well with our Tendring4Growth initiative.”

The Galloper O&M Base will comprise a 24/7 control room to monitor and manage all wind farm activity; a purpose built pontoon for the crew transfer vessels that take workers offshore daily; a fully-equipped gym; plus warehousing, office facilities and a new access road off the A120.

It is expected that the innogy and Siemens Gamesa employees who make up the Galloper team will move in to the new base in early 2020.

Galloper General Manager Guy Middleton admits that it has been “quite a journey” for his team to get to the point where construction is underway.

Consent approval for the base – which will be home to the team of 60 who operate and maintain the 353 megawatt (MW) wind farm – was received from the Marine Management Organisation and Tendring District Council in September this year.

Three main contractors will build the facility, with two being local east coast companies.

Ipswich-based R G Carter Southern has been appointed to design and construct the building; and Ipswich-based Jackson Civil Engineering Group, will design and construct the access road. Farrans Construction, with offices throughout the UK, will design, fabricate and install the pontoon.

Galloper is already committed to the area as the team operating and maintaining the wind farm has been working out of temporary facilities in Harwich International Port since early 2017.

The amount of green power the wind farm’s 56 turbines is expected to generate on average each year is roughly equal to the annual electricity needs of more than 380,000 UK households.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

27 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

14:15 Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

Everything from goals to boot wipers and corner flags

29 minutes ago David Vincent
These new Football Foundation Parklife, community football projects in Liverpool, have been supplied with goals and equipment by specialist manufacturer MH Goals of Beccles,Suffolk. Picture: STEPHEN JONES

Suffolk-based specialist MH Goals has completed the largest Football Foundation funded project in the country - Parklife in Liverpool.

Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world

14:02 David Vincent
Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.

Working with war veterans

12:29 David Vincent
Gold for Essex-based Big Wave PR in the 2018 CIPR Pride Awards. Founder and managing director Hilary Collins receives the award. Picture: BIG WAVE PR

Essex-based PR agency, Big Wave PR, has won two gold CIPR PRide Awards (Anglia, Thames and Chiltern) for its campaigns with the Royal British Legion’s travel arm, Remembrance Travel.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide