New bid to build roadside motel near A140 in Suffolk

The altered plans for the proposed roadside motel in Stuston Picture: OSIERS LTD/PAUL ROBINSON PARTNERSHIP Archant

A fresh bid to build a motel near the A140 on the Norfolk-Suffolk border has been launched - less than six months after original proposals for the scheme were blocked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food store opened last year near the site for the proposed motel Picture: SIMON PARKIN The BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food store opened last year near the site for the proposed motel Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Osiers Ltd plan to remove three existing holiday cabins on land off Old Bury Road at Stuston, close to the busy roundabout junction between the A140 and A143, and build a two-storey motel in its place.

Their original bid was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in October last year - but refused a month later as planners voiced concerns over highways safety and the impact the motel would have on its neighbours.

However, Osiers has now submitted a new, revised planning application in the hope of receiving the green light for the development.

The site for the scheme is next to a BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food store, with a drive-thru McDonald’s also set to be built nearby after the fast food chain received planning permission two years ago.

Osiers, which also runs the neighbouring golf driving range, said it wishes to remove the cabins on the basis that their operation has become “too demanding” in recent years.

You may also want to watch:

The developers have said their design for the roadside motel has been “carefully considered” and fits in with the character of the area.

In outlining their refusal to the initial application for the scheme, Mid Suffolk said the design would be “significantly and demonstrably exceedingly harmful” to amenities used by nearby occupants.

Planners also said the proposed access to the site would not be safe and bemoaned the “insufficient” car parking spaces in the initial design.

The new plans submitted by Osiers features an altered design to the motel and clarifies the entrance and exit to the site, noting Osiers’ intention to construct visibility splays to reduce the risk of accidents.

Osiers said: “The proposed motel is in a sustainable location with the ability for the site to relate with the nearby petrol service station.

“The facility will be a benefit to the local community, as it will offer an employment opportunity through the development in the short term and in the long term running of the motel.”

MORE: Survey: Three quarters of Suffolk businesses could reopen within a week of lockdown lifting