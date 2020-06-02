E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How shopping in Bury St Edmunds will be different after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 02 June 2020

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds, where many shops are preparing to open on June 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds, where many shops are preparing to open on June 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

New signage, tape markings and perspex screens are to be used to help Bury St Edmunds shops be “Covid-secure” when they reopen on June 15.

Shops in Bury St Edmunds will open on June 15 after the government relaxed lockdown measures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShops in Bury St Edmunds will open on June 15 after the government relaxed lockdown measures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stores in the West Suffolk town are putting in place additional customer and staff safety measures after the government announced that non-essential shops could start trading from the middle of the month.

Our Bury St Edmunds, the business improvement district for the town, has said many will use perspex screens to protect cashiers, while signs and tape will mark out where people should stand to adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep at least two metres away at all times.

Lesley Bancroft, who owns Buy the Light in Whiting Street, said: “Now that we have a date from the government to work towards, I will be putting in additional measures to allow for social distancing and to help my customers and staff stay safe.

“I’ve had great support from the Our Bury St Edmunds team, who have helped me access the resources and guidance I need.

“Now it’s a case of having the shop ready to welcome customers back, while still following all the scientific safety advice.

“I am so looking forward to seeing some of my regular customers again, as well as my colleagues, and hope they have all stayed safe and well.”

Concerns have been raised nationally that lockdown measures have been eased too soon.

However, Our Bury St Edmunds has been working with a number of businesses to ensure that social distancing and safety concerns are addressed responsibly.

It has already put signage in place around the town to help shoppers and visitors maintain a safe distance.

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell said: “There is a lot to think about as the town prepares to start trading fully again and of course there are still those in the hospitality sector who are waiting to hear about reopening dates.

“Between now and June 15, we’ll be making sure the new way of working will be as clear as possible and hope that shoppers and visitors to the town will understand how important that is.”

'Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly': Suffolk coast's fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

'Devastating' fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in 'heartbreaking' loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Perfectly healthy' father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

