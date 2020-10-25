‘Heartwarming’ response to coffee shops’ giving tree for those in need

A cafe owner has said she is “overwhelmed” by people’s donations of coffees and cakes for those who are struggling.

The Coffee House has a 'giving tree' at its branches on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, and the nearby village of Fornham All Saints.

The Coffee House has a ‘giving tree’ at its branches on Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, and the nearby village of Fornham All Saints.

Customers can make a pre-payment for food and drink for someone in need that is written on a post-it note and placed on the giving tree.

The note can then be taken and exchanged for that item, explained Jessica Darnell, co-owner of the Coffee House.

She said: “The generosity of the community has been overwhelming. People are coming in and don’t necessarily want to buy with us, but want to give to someone who needs it. It’s just been heartwarming.”

The Coffee House’s Facebook post says if you have recently been made redundant, lost a job or generally feeling rubbish and the treats are not quite coming as freely as they used to, “please come on down and have a coffee on all of us. I’ve been there”.

Mrs Darnell said they had had a couple of nurses come in and take post-its from the giving tree as they had had a rubbish day, and one returned at a later time to make a donation.

She added: “We want to put it out there that it’s for anyone. We have a no questions asked policy. Everybody at this moment in time is going through some hardship or another.”

She said it had gone from donations of coffees and cakes to sandwiches and sausage rolls.

Some people are even donating cash, which the Coffee House uses to pre-purchase a selection of food and drink, to be collected using the post-it notes.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” she said. “We have had lots of people giving money.”

It came about after a friend told them about “another fabulous cafe with this genius idea”.

Mrs Darnell and business partner Lucy Newell have been running it for about two weeks, and are keen to spread the word to encourage those in need to use it.

She said they had gradually reopened their branches after the lockdown, adding the giving tree initiative had been a real “boost” for their Moreton Hall cafe, which is smaller than the one at Fornham All Saints.

“Business has slowly started picking up there,” she said. “It’s been a tough road.”

The community-focused Coffee House is a regular supporter of local charity, St Nicholas Hospice Care, and will be fundraising for them again to celebrate 10 years at Moreton Hall in November.