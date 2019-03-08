Sunshine and Showers

Support for new homes on Stowmarket former school

PUBLISHED: 18:03 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 06 June 2019

Plans have been submitted to knock down the former Stowmarket Middle School to make way for 38 new homes. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Stowmarket Town Council has backed a scheme to replace the former Stowmarket Middle School with 38 affordable homes.

Plans to demolish the school to make way for homes have been published, two years after the land was bought by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Stowmarket Town Council planning committee met and discussed the proposals on Wednesday.

Spokesman Gerard Brewster said: "From our point of view there is a desperate need for affordable homes in the town and we supported the application. It is out for public consultation at the moment.

"There were a few points raised, but overall we support the scheme. It is important for the town centre,"

The school, in Childer Road, closed in 2015 after Suffolk County Council adopted a two-tier education system.

It was bought by the district council in 2017, along with Eye Day Care Centre in Wellington Road, under plans to change disused sites across the town into housing.

Plans for the 38 homes have now been submitted by Norwich construction company Ingleton Wood on behalf of the district council.

The homes will include six one bed flats, eight two bed flats, 14 two bed houses, eight three bed houses, two four bed houses and one two bed bungalow specialised for wheelchair access.

There will also be a total of 81 parking spots created.

The proposals will be considered by members of Mid Suffolk's development control committee later this year.

Residents are invited to comment on the plans via the council's planning pages.

Most Read

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada flew over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

