Plans have been submitted to knock down the former Stowmarket Middle School to make way for 38 new homes.

Stowmarket Town Council has backed a scheme to replace the former Stowmarket Middle School with 38 affordable homes.

Plans to demolish the school to make way for homes have been published, two years after the land was bought by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Stowmarket Town Council planning committee met and discussed the proposals on Wednesday.

Spokesman Gerard Brewster said: "From our point of view there is a desperate need for affordable homes in the town and we supported the application. It is out for public consultation at the moment.

"There were a few points raised, but overall we support the scheme. It is important for the town centre,"

The school, in Childer Road, closed in 2015 after Suffolk County Council adopted a two-tier education system.

It was bought by the district council in 2017, along with Eye Day Care Centre in Wellington Road, under plans to change disused sites across the town into housing.

Plans for the 38 homes have now been submitted by Norwich construction company Ingleton Wood on behalf of the district council.

The homes will include six one bed flats, eight two bed flats, 14 two bed houses, eight three bed houses, two four bed houses and one two bed bungalow specialised for wheelchair access.

There will also be a total of 81 parking spots created.

The proposals will be considered by members of Mid Suffolk's development control committee later this year.

Residents are invited to comment on the plans via the council's planning pages.