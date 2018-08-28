Suffolk coffee company unleashes new ‘date’ flavour for its new Middle Eastern customers

Paddy & Scott's cafe in the UAE. Picture: Paddy & Scott's Archant

In the past, it might have been the Americans or the Italians that had the edge when it comes to coffee. But a Suffolk coffee company has just opened a distribution hub in the UAE to tap into growing demand for British coffee in the Middle East, and across the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paddy & Scott's products. Picture: Paddy & Scott's Paddy & Scott's products. Picture: Paddy & Scott's

Launched in 2007, Paddy & Scott’s sells its ethically sourced coffee at its own cafés and espresso bars, and supplies hotels - including Marriott Hotels - across the UK. It also exports to Hong Kong, China and Russia via distributors and concessions.

The business has now opened its first distribution hub in Dubai to supply coffee to hotels, bars and restaurants across the Middle East, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

International trade advisers at DIT who are based in the Middle East conducted in-depth market research that Paddy & Scott’s used to adapt its product to appeal to the local tastes, resulting in new flavours, such as date, which is popular locally, and altering its tongue-in-cheek branding to meet the needs of Middle Eastern buyers.

As well as coffee, Paddy & Scott’s also sells Nitro Cold Brew coffee, which is slowly brewed for 24 hours then infused with nitrogen.

The business found that tailoring its inherently British product to show recognition of the local culture and suit the local palate was key to its success in the Middle East.

Since launching in the region, domestic and overseas product sales have increased by 40%, and in the next two years exports are expected to make up 25% of the company’s sales.

Managing director Scott Russell said: “We started making coffee that we wanted to drink, hand-packing it and selling it from the boot of our car. The last few years have been incredible in terms of growth, and we now sell enough coffee to make 90,000 cups a day which is enjoyed by people all over the world.

“Exporting was a huge untapped opportunity for us and before working with DIT, our international sales were minimal. The trade advisers helped us to create a clear strategy and showed us what was possible.

“With the backing of DIT, it is easier to make overseas contacts, as a foreign business will take you much more seriously.” Thinley Topden, head of region for DIT East of England, claims that the UK is now “leading the way” in craft and artisanal beverages. “We’re seeing these products become increasingly popular worldwide,” he said. “Paddy & Scott’s is an entrepreneurial business filled to the brim with ambition. The brand’s ethical credentials and quirky branding have proven popular around the world, and it’s fantastic to see them finding success in the Middle East.”