Suffolk coffee company to supply the beans for six leading local hotels and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 15:09 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 07 November 2018

Paddy & Scott's. Picture: Paddy & Scott's

Archant

Coffee supplier Paddy & Scott’s has just signed a new four-year deal with TA Hotel Collection in East Anglia.

The company, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, will supply coffee, machinery and training to the hotel groups’ hotels and restaurants.

As part of the new contract, six hotels and restaurants will now be serving beautifully crafted coffee from Paddy & Scott’s farm in Kenya, including The Swan at Lavenham, The Brudenell Hotel, Thorpeness Hotel & Country Club, The Crown Woodbridge, The White Lion Hotel and Sea Spice Restaurant in Aldeburgh.

Paddy & Scott’s chief executive Scott Russell explained: “I live just outside of Aldeburgh, so it’s a proud moment to see these wonderful hotels and restaurants in Suffolk serving Paddy & Scott’s coffee. This is a fantastic new collaboration and we are very excited to introduce East Anglia to our delicious and sustainable coffee.

“We’re starting to make a serious impression on the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors with business growth far exceeding our initial projections. Deals such as this one with TA Hotel Collection prove that there’s a real demand for the highest quality coffee and barista service and we’re there to deliver it.”

As part of the agreement, Paddy & Scott’s will be working with TA Hotel Collection to redefine coffee excellence across its portfolio – creating a barista training programme,visiting each venue regularly to drive quality and serving freshly-ground Muchomba coffee in the restaurants and bars.

Juliet Stone, hotel manager at the Brudenell Hotel, said, “Paddy & Scott’s is a brand that shouts of quality and provenance. Beautiful coffee that we know our guests will enjoy.”

TA Hotel Collection will also become a member of a sustainable farm project. Paddy & Scott’s coffee is grown on its own farm, Meru Farm in Kenya and every bag of Paddy & Scott’s Muchomba coffee purchased helps to deliver a better quality of life for the farming families.

