Suffolk coffee brand aims high with climbing centre collaboration

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 19 February 2019

A coffee brand is set to open its largest fuelling station in Suffolk inside a giant new climbing centre planned for Ipswich.

Clip ’n Climb, due to open in May at The Havens, Ransomes Europark, will incorporate a new Paddy & Scott’s café overlooking the climbing area which will serve artisan coffee, as well as food and handmade pizzas.

Clip ’n Climb Ipswich’s flagship 13,500sq ft all-weather centre will be its first purpose-built site in the country. It will be the biggest site of its type anywhere in the world, boasting 42 challenges and is set to include the highest wall and drop-slide in Europe, allowing visitors to indulge their passion for climbing all year round, the company says.

The 106-cover café will be housed in a mezzanine and will exclusively serve its artisan coffee, a range of smoothies, Tea Pigs tea and its latest product, Nitro Cold Brew, along with an array of food including handmade pizzas.

Clip ’n Climb director, Mark Patterson said: “We are absolutely delighted to enter into this partnership with Paddy & Scott’s – it really is the icing on the cake for an already very exciting project. There is a tremendous amount of synergy between these two brands and the relationship will help cement our bespoke centre as the flagship Clip ’n Climb in the UK and one of the very best in the world.”

Paddy & Scott’s, based at Earl Soham, near Framlingham, grows, roasts and distributes coffee, machinery and ancillary products throughout the UK and beyond.

Martin Westhorp, an equity partner at Paddy & Scott’s, is working alongside the team at Clip ‘n Climb in Ipswich on the project.

“We are very excited to open the doors to one of our largest fuelling stations yet and it’s great to be involved in a project that focuses on health, energy and having fun,” he said. “Clip ‘n Climb is doing great things for the leisure industry, so it’s a fantastic fit for our brand, which is all about fuelling ambition.”

Interest in indoor climbing has grown enormously as many people, especially those with families, seek out exciting activities that are both physically and mentally challenging, says Clip ’n Climb.

Climbing will be making its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and has seen a rise in popularity all over the world.

