E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Builders' merchant launches two stores this year as part of region-wide expansion

PUBLISHED: 08:03 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 11 March 2020

Simon Blaxill, managing director of Kent Blaxill, in the boardroom at their offices on Layer Road, Colchester Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Simon Blaxill, managing director of Kent Blaxill, in the boardroom at their offices on Layer Road, Colchester Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Archant

A family-run builders' merchant based in Colchester has fulfilled a long-held ambition to launch a new store in Lincoln as part of a region-wide expansion plan.

The new Kent Blaxill store in Lincoln Picture: MARK BROWN/KENT BLAXILLThe new Kent Blaxill store in Lincoln Picture: MARK BROWN/KENT BLAXILL

Kent Blaxill - which now has 16 sites across the region - searched for some time before locating a 'superb' 3,000sq ft site in the city for its latest decorating supplies store, said commercial director James Park.

The store - which has created four jobs and involved a £175k company investment - will supply a range of premium paint brands, including top Scandinavian brand Tikkurila, Dulux, Little Greene and Farrow & Ball. A further store launch in Newark is planned for the autumn.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Financial expert goes back to basics to teach 'short-changed' schoolchildren about money

Managing director Simon Blaxill said: 'Opening a store in Lincoln has been on our agenda for a number of years, so we are pleased to finally open our doors. Our ethos is based on quality products, fair pricing and customer service and we know this will be attractive to quality tradesmen, interior decorators and DIY enthusiasts across Lincoln and the surrounding areas.'

Mr Park said the aim was to provide a setting to enable customers to select colours in relaxed surroundings.

'After Lincoln, we open a further new store in Newark in the autumn as we continue to expand across the Eastern region, so it's a busy year across the region for Kent Blaxill,' he said.

Kent Blaxill has branches in Colchester, Ipswich, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Braintree, Woodbridge, Huntingdon, Fakenham, Stamford, Saffron Walden, Chelmsford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Kings Lynn.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Elderly man suffers burns and smoke inhalation in house fire

Firefighters from three stations were called to the scene. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Disruption to train services following ‘signal system fault’

A train scheduled for the Lowestoft to Norwich service. Photo: Greater Anglia

Interest rates cut to tackle coronavirus fears

Interest rates have been cut Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Drive 24