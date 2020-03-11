Builders' merchant launches two stores this year as part of region-wide expansion

A family-run builders' merchant based in Colchester has fulfilled a long-held ambition to launch a new store in Lincoln as part of a region-wide expansion plan.

Kent Blaxill - which now has 16 sites across the region - searched for some time before locating a 'superb' 3,000sq ft site in the city for its latest decorating supplies store, said commercial director James Park.

The store - which has created four jobs and involved a £175k company investment - will supply a range of premium paint brands, including top Scandinavian brand Tikkurila, Dulux, Little Greene and Farrow & Ball. A further store launch in Newark is planned for the autumn.

Managing director Simon Blaxill said: 'Opening a store in Lincoln has been on our agenda for a number of years, so we are pleased to finally open our doors. Our ethos is based on quality products, fair pricing and customer service and we know this will be attractive to quality tradesmen, interior decorators and DIY enthusiasts across Lincoln and the surrounding areas.'

Mr Park said the aim was to provide a setting to enable customers to select colours in relaxed surroundings.

'After Lincoln, we open a further new store in Newark in the autumn as we continue to expand across the Eastern region, so it's a busy year across the region for Kent Blaxill,' he said.

Kent Blaxill has branches in Colchester, Ipswich, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Braintree, Woodbridge, Huntingdon, Fakenham, Stamford, Saffron Walden, Chelmsford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Kings Lynn.