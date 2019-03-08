Where can I find new parcel postboxes in Suffolk?

One of the new parcel postboxes, designed for the use of pre-paid business customers including internet traders using the Royal Mail's Click & Drop labelling system. This parcel postbox is in Lloyds Avenue in the heart of Ipswich town centre.

The Royal Mail is introducing a wave of new-style parcel post boxes across Suffolk and Essex which means traders can send parcels 24/7.

One of the new Royal Mail parcel postboxes which are being introduced across the country, including sites in Suffolk and Essex.

Traders are now able to post parcels 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These larger postboxes have wider apertures and a secure design and are intended for online customers who use the pre-paid postage system, to send or return their parcels seven days a week.

The launch of parcel postboxes is one of the biggest innovations in parcels since the launch of the parcel post in 1883, and is linked to the explosion of internet and web-based buying and selling in the UK.

Across the country 1,400 meter boxes are being converted to the new use.

This one is in Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich in the heart of the town centre and next to the Cornhill.

Small businesses, marketplace sellers and individuals will be able to use the boxes in the same way as they post a letter, so long as they pre-paid through the Royal Mail's Click & Drop labelling system.

Parcels must include a Royal Mail barcode on them to use the service.

Across Essex and South Anglia the first 37 boxes have been converted including CM, CO and IP postcodes, such as Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds.

New Royal Mail parcel postboxes, being introduced in Suffolk, will make it easier for internet traders and customers to return parcels when pre-paid with the Royal Mail's Click & Drop system. Picture: GETTY IMAGES New Royal Mail parcel postboxes, being introduced in Suffolk, will make it easier for internet traders and customers to return parcels when pre-paid with the Royal Mail's Click & Drop system. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

It is one of the biggest postal innovations in 160 years.

Mark Street head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of parcel postboxes in the Essex and South Anglia areas means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters. The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

Here's where to find the new parcel postboxes

Skyliner Way, Bury St Edmnunds IP32

St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33

Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe IP11

Route Master, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe IP11

Farthing Road Business Box, Ipswich IP1

Goddard Road East, Ipswich IP1

Lloyds Avenue Business Box, Ipswich IP1

Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, Ipswich IP2

Lion Barn Industrial Estate, Needham Mkt IP6

Royal Mail, Thetford IP24

Meter Post, Woodbridge IP12