Proposed start-up brewery plans opposed by community

Symmetry Brewing's plans to convert a barn in Lower Raydon are being oppsoed by residents Picture: PAUL BRADLEY ARCHITECTURE Archant

Residents and community leaders have outlined their opposition to a planned new start-up brewery set to be built just outside of Ipswich - with environmental issues chief among concerns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Symmetry Brewing, a new start-up focussed on producing beers, have submitted plans to convert a barn in Lower Raydon into a brewery.

In the planning application, Symmetry said their proposed new base, in Sulleys Hill, would not be used for large-scale production of beverages and help create up to ten jobs.

However, Raydon residents and the parish council have strongly objected to the plans, with many deeming the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) unsuitable for a brewery.

Raydon Parish Council met to discuss the proposals, with councillors raising a catalogue of concerns.

They said the business would be more suitable for a nearby retail park and believed the nearby road network would be negatively impact by vehicle movement.

Councillors also noted that disposal and waste issues would need to be properly addressed before planning permission could be permitted.

You may also want to watch:

Jane Cryer, clerk to Raydon Parish Council, said: “The brewery would be in an area of outstanding natural beauty, which is not suitable for a commercial enterprise.

“We do think it is something that will have an impact on our near neighbours.”

Janet Campbell, who lives near the proposed site in Lower Raydon, said she is spreading awareness of the plans by putting up posters in the village.

She said: “I’m extremely worried it will be permitted.

“The brewery would be down a single track road, which is unsuitable.

“It’s not just the deliveries - there’s also going to be forklifts on site. I believe it is in the wrong location.”

Alastair Heath-Robinson echoed other residents’ sentiments in outlining his opposition.

He said: “This is an AONB and should, by definition, be preserved as such and so is wholly inappropriate for any form of industrial development.

“In addition, the road infrastructure is not capable of sustaining any increase in traffic, no matter how small, as they are already incredibly narrow and dangerous.”