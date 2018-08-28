Partly Cloudy

Essex businesses celebrated in the House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 13:23 08 November 2018

Denise Rossiter of Essex Chamber of Commerce with the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP at Essex Chambers reception

Denise Rossiter of Essex Chamber of Commerce with the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP at Essex Chambers reception

Archant

Over 70 businesses from across Essex joined Members of Parliament in the House of Commons recently for Essex Chambers’ third Parliamentary Reception.

The aim of the event was to showcase the work done by businesses large and small in the county and remind politicians of some of the issues that affect Essex residents and businesses alike.

Hosted by the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, the event featured speeches from Chamber Patrons – c2c Trenitalia, Greater Anglia, DP World London Gateway – as well as from the Chairman of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, Highways England and the Chief Constable of Essex. All spoke of the partnership work they enjoyed with the Chambers and the benefits it brought both them.

Speaking after the event Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said “It was a real pleasure to host our third reception in the House of Commons, especially as it took place on Budget Day which was even more auspicious by being the last before Brexit. There was a real sense of positivity and can do amongst everyone there, which to me sums up the entrepreneurial spirit of Essex and I was delighted that so many Chamber members were able to join us”

Ms Patel described Essex as “the county of entrepreneurs,” adding: “I will continue to facilitate engagement with Ministers so the business needs of the County are communicated to the highest levels of Government.”

