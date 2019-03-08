Country pub 'losing trade' as heavy downpours bring flooding misery

A car stuck in the road near The Parrot at Aldringham after the road was badly flooded Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD Chris Theobald

Heavy rainfall has brought misery to landlords and customers of a Suffolk pub after it suffered heavy flooding.

The beer garden at The Parrot at Aldringham is badly flooded Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD The beer garden at The Parrot at Aldringham is badly flooded Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Chris Theobald, director of The Parrot, at Aldringham, near Leiston, said the beer garden was badly flooded on Thursday (November 14) - and he is worried the situation will only get worse until a nearby broken drain pipe gets fixed.

"I can't express enough the concern I have for my business as we head in to winter. Currently the pub itself isn't flooding but with the situation worsening every time it rains it is just a matter of time.

"Every time a vehicle comes through the water it causes waves that damage my fence and then floods then garden."

Thursday is the first time he had ever seen this happen, he said.

The outside kitchen area at The Parrot at Aldringham after the flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD The outside kitchen area at The Parrot at Aldringham after the flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Flooding problems first started to emerge in the village a couple of years ago, he said, but had recently become worse.

"Our garden has never flooded before. It's flooded because when traffic goes through the flood the waves are pushed under our fence resulting in a lot of waste in the garden," he said.

The broken drain pipe was in the middle of the road, and they had been trying to get it fixed for some time, he said.

Damage to the fence at The Parrot at Aldringham after the area was flooded Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD Damage to the fence at The Parrot at Aldringham after the area was flooded Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

"Suffolk Highways sent cameras down the pipe only to lose it where the pipe is broken. The current broken pipe runs under some houses that were built after the pipe was laid. Therefore asking permission from multiple houses to dig a pipe in would be unreasonable."

However, EI Group, which owns The Parrot, has given permission for a new pipe to run through the pub's land, he said.

"The landowner of a field behind the pub has also given permission for Suffolk Highways to put a pipe through his field to a soak-away pond which is where the current broken pipe runs."

Suffolk Highways had been in contact a few weeks ago to say the legal side was taking a long time to sort out, said Mr Theobald, but he is unhappy at how long it is taking to resolve the issue.

The Parrot at Aldringham before the flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD The Parrot at Aldringham before the flooding Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

"I am really concerned as the problem gets worse every time we have a couple of hours of rain. My customers have no where to park and people struggle to get through the water. A couple of cars have got stuck and have had to be pulled out. The water is now very close to entering the pub. I am losing trade because customers can't get here."