Airport signs up for military partnership scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:38 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 16 May 2019

Staff Sergeant Lisa Rokoyadre, left), with Anita Harrison, London Stansted'’s head of security, in the terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport has launched a new partnership with the armed forces trialling a scheme to provide serving personnel with civilian work experience.

The initiative with Colchester garrison is the first of its kind at a UK airport and will see Stansted operational teams learn from the Army's experience in staff training and benefit from specific skills and expertise in key areas.

Staff Sergeant (S/Sgt) Lisa Rokoyadre of 13 Air Assault Support Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps, is working alongside customer service and security teams at the airport.

Liz Austin, human relations director at the airport, said: "We are extremely proud of our close and successful relationship with the Armed Forces.

"We're delighted S/Sgt Rokoyadre has been able to join us at London Stansted to support our busy operation and share with us her outstanding skills while seeing first-hand what goes on behind the scenes to keep the airport running smoothly.

"This fantastic new initiative is a progression of our support and commitment, providing a unique opportunity for a serving member of the military to play a full and active role at the airport, utilising their exceptional skills and experience to make a significant contribution to the operation while at the same time gaining valuable insights into a civilian working life."

S/Sgt Rokoyadre said: "The project I am currently supporting has given me elements of both personal and professional development.

"My management skills, coupled with my experiences of training and operational environments within my organisation, have been fundamental to this role, where I can apply them within a civilian environment.

"The experience will be a breath of fresh air to my military career and hopefully I can implement and improve some of the working processes."

In 2017, London Stansted became the first airport in England to pledge support for the Armed Forces community and their families by signing up to the UK Armed Forces Covenant.

Last year it was awarded the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme Silver award to reflect its support for serving and ex-military personnel and reservists.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Miniature town recreated by primary school pupils

Residents and businesses were impressed with the faithful recreations Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Freeman outsprints Auger to win first Lotus Cycle Series event

Gary Freeman - the Pedal Power Ipswich rider won at the Lotus Series. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Has the A12 upgrade been delayed indefinitely?

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town - but local plan for the development has yet to be agreed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
