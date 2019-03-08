Airport signs up for military partnership scheme

Staff Sergeant Lisa Rokoyadre, left), with Anita Harrison, London Stansted''s head of security, in the terminal building

Stansted Airport has launched a new partnership with the armed forces trialling a scheme to provide serving personnel with civilian work experience.

The initiative with Colchester garrison is the first of its kind at a UK airport and will see Stansted operational teams learn from the Army's experience in staff training and benefit from specific skills and expertise in key areas.

Staff Sergeant (S/Sgt) Lisa Rokoyadre of 13 Air Assault Support Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps, is working alongside customer service and security teams at the airport.

Liz Austin, human relations director at the airport, said: "We are extremely proud of our close and successful relationship with the Armed Forces.

"We're delighted S/Sgt Rokoyadre has been able to join us at London Stansted to support our busy operation and share with us her outstanding skills while seeing first-hand what goes on behind the scenes to keep the airport running smoothly.

"This fantastic new initiative is a progression of our support and commitment, providing a unique opportunity for a serving member of the military to play a full and active role at the airport, utilising their exceptional skills and experience to make a significant contribution to the operation while at the same time gaining valuable insights into a civilian working life."

S/Sgt Rokoyadre said: "The project I am currently supporting has given me elements of both personal and professional development.

"My management skills, coupled with my experiences of training and operational environments within my organisation, have been fundamental to this role, where I can apply them within a civilian environment.

"The experience will be a breath of fresh air to my military career and hopefully I can implement and improve some of the working processes."

In 2017, London Stansted became the first airport in England to pledge support for the Armed Forces community and their families by signing up to the UK Armed Forces Covenant.

Last year it was awarded the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme Silver award to reflect its support for serving and ex-military personnel and reservists.