New boss for Sizewell C as preparations for project move forward

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 January 2020

Jim Crawford, who has retired after 40 years in the nuclear industry Picture: EDF

Jim Crawford, who has retired after 40 years in the nuclear industry Picture: EDF

A new boss has been appointed for the Sizewell C project just months before the full application for permission for the power station is made.

Paul Morton who was the director Sizewell B and has now taken over as head of the Sizewell C project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPaul Morton who was the director Sizewell B and has now taken over as head of the Sizewell C project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jim Crawford, project development director, has retired as planned after leading the Sizewell C preparations through four stages of public consultation, the end of a 40-year career in the nuclear industry.

He is succeeded by former Sizewell B station director Paul Morton, who now takes on responsibility for leading on local engagement for the Sizewell C project as the regional development director.

Mr Morton said recently that building new nuclear reactors across the country, including in Suffolk, is crucial to meeting the country's future ends - saying: "The lights won't stay on without it."

Humphrey Cadoux Hudson, Sizewell C managing director, said: "Jim leaves the industry after 40 years of service dedicated to delivering low carbon electricity in the UK.

"Joining the sector as graduate trainee in 1979, Jim progressed to lead Sizewell B to world-class performance and the completion of the public consultation for Sizewell C.

"We are all grateful to Jim for the great contribution he has made to the nuclear industry and tackling the climate change crisis through low carbon energy generation.

"Paul is extremely well placed to lead on local engagement for Sizewell C through his years in Suffolk as Sizewell B station director and will be an important part of the local team going forward."

Before joining the Sizewell C project, Mr Crawford was station director at Sizewell B. He graduated in 1979 from Strathclyde University with a degree in chemistry and was awarded an MBA in 2001. During his 40-year career with EDF Energy and its predecessor companies, he undertook a wide range of roles, including business support manager at Hinkley Point B, head of technical training at Barnwood, and operations manager at Torness.

Mr Morton brings 29 years' experience in the power industry and has worked for CEGB, PowerGen, EON and EDF Energy at High Marnham, Ratcliffe, Connah's Quay, Enfield, Grain (Oil & CCGT), Cottam and most recently as Sizewell B station director from March 2016.

He is the acting chief nuclear officer for EDF in the East of England and will be able to set out the case for the whole Sizewell site. The project team is also joined by new safety director Mike Lavelle, who has in-depth experience of Sizewell B and C. Carly Vince, chief planning officer, and Richard Bull will continue to lead on the planning application for Sizewell C.

