Mum’s dream dog cafe and groomers put on hold due to coronavirus

Kelly Keen, owner of Pawfection the new dog cafe and groomers. Picture: KELLY KEEN KELLY KEEN

A new dog groomers and dog cafe which impressed customers with ‘puppacinos’ has been forced to close its doors just six weeks after opening due to the coronavirus outbreak – putting owner Kelly’s dream on hold.

The 'puppacinos' have been a real hit at Pawfection dog groomers and dog cafe. Picture: PAWFECTION The 'puppacinos' have been a real hit at Pawfection dog groomers and dog cafe. Picture: PAWFECTION

Pawfection in Walton-on-the-Naze became the perfect place for dog lovers when it opened in February, but sadly owner Kelly Keen, 36, has been forced to close her new business to keep her staff and customers safe.

After spending years working in dog groomers and pet stores in London, mum-of-two Kelly decided to launch her own dog groomers and dog cafe in Walton, following the success of her groomers in Clacton.

Kelly opened the Clacton groomers three years ago but had always dreamed of combining a cafe and groomers for the ultimate dog-lover experience, if she had the space.

In January she was walking through Walton-on-the-Naze with a friend and noticed the perfect shop for sale, snapping it up and making her dreams a reality. But little did she know they would be short-lived.

A cute dog enjoying his 'puppacino' at Pawfection. Picture: PAWFECTION A cute dog enjoying his 'puppacino' at Pawfection. Picture: PAWFECTION

“This could not have happened at a worse time,” said Kelly, who has since shut both her shops with immediate effect following the Prime Minister’s instruction to shut down the country and to stay at home.

“It was a very hard decision to close as people in the area were so excited when we opened, but the safety of my staff, my family and myself must come first.”

There is plenty of space to sit and socialise in Pawfection. Picture: PAWFECTION There is plenty of space to sit and socialise in Pawfection. Picture: PAWFECTION

Kelly has been self-isolating at home to ensure the health of her two young children, but hopes her small business will be able to keep its head above the water and come out the other side.

No redundancies have been made because of the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly says her business is doing okay, thanks to the amazing help of her generous and understanding staff.

Despite only being open for a few weeks, Kelly and her team had seen returning customers and received lots of positive feedback – especially on their dog-friendly drinks the ‘puppacinos’.

While a customer’s dog is being groomed the owner can sit in the cafe and enjoy a selection of hot drinks, cakes and biscuits, with Kelly hoping to launch a bigger menu in the coming months when all this blows over.

The new dog groomers and dog cafe in Walton-on-the-Naze. Picture: PAWFECTION The new dog groomers and dog cafe in Walton-on-the-Naze. Picture: PAWFECTION

Speaking of her business, Kelly said: “I want Pawfection to be a whole experience for dog owners, especially for those who don’t want to leave their dogs or for any animals who might be anxious going to the groomers.

“It’s a great place to socialise with other like-minded people, and it’s always been my dream.”

Kelly hopes she can create the perfect experience for dog-lovers and is excited about the future of her up and coming business.

You can support Kelly and her team by following her Facebook page, visiting her website, and by going along to her high street store when she is able to reopen.