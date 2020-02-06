'Great opportunity' as 15th century Suffolk inn goes up for sale

The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS googlemaps

An historic country pub near the old medieval wool town of Lavenham is being offered up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Peacock Inn, a 15th century pub in the heart of Chelsworth, attracts a loyal drinking and dining customer based from the village and beyond, according to agents Christie & Co.

The inn, which is being offered freehold with a price tag of £385k, faces meadows along the north bank of the River Brett and an ancient packhorse bridge.

MORE - Pubs and brewing giant is staying put in town, says chief

"It is surrounded by pristine Suffolk countryside, criss-crossed by a delightful network of lanes, bridleways and paths leading to other historic destinations," says Christie & Co, which describes Chelsworth as one of the county's 'jewel' heritage villages.

The hostelry also attracts an increasing numbers of visitors from further afield, with interests in country pursuits such as walking, cycling, riding and shooting.

The pub has recently extended its accommodation to cater for the rise in popularity, with three bespoke letting rooms in a new build accommodation block. There are five bedrooms in the main building which can also be used for letting or for the owner's accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

Owner Will Cripps approached Anthony Jenkins, associate director at Christie & Co, to handle the sale so that he can pursue "new endeavours".

"There is a great opportunity to further develop trade from the letting rooms," said Mr Cripps.

"The new accommodation block with three upmarket en-suite bedrooms came on stream over the last year or so and when coupled with the existing bedroom stock, it gives any new owner a good base to increase sales and to build on the food sales at the pub.

"This is a unique chance to acquire an archetypal country inn with the added benefit of letting rooms."