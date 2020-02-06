E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Great opportunity' as 15th century Suffolk inn goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 11:46 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 06 February 2020

The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

googlemaps

An historic country pub near the old medieval wool town of Lavenham is being offered up for sale.

The 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPSThe 15th century Peacock Inn, Chelsworth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Peacock Inn, a 15th century pub in the heart of Chelsworth, attracts a loyal drinking and dining customer based from the village and beyond, according to agents Christie & Co.

The inn, which is being offered freehold with a price tag of £385k, faces meadows along the north bank of the River Brett and an ancient packhorse bridge.

MORE - Pubs and brewing giant is staying put in town, says chief

"It is surrounded by pristine Suffolk countryside, criss-crossed by a delightful network of lanes, bridleways and paths leading to other historic destinations," says Christie & Co, which describes Chelsworth as one of the county's 'jewel' heritage villages.

The hostelry also attracts an increasing numbers of visitors from further afield, with interests in country pursuits such as walking, cycling, riding and shooting.

The pub has recently extended its accommodation to cater for the rise in popularity, with three bespoke letting rooms in a new build accommodation block. There are five bedrooms in the main building which can also be used for letting or for the owner's accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

Owner Will Cripps approached Anthony Jenkins, associate director at Christie & Co, to handle the sale so that he can pursue "new endeavours".

"There is a great opportunity to further develop trade from the letting rooms," said Mr Cripps.

"The new accommodation block with three upmarket en-suite bedrooms came on stream over the last year or so and when coupled with the existing bedroom stock, it gives any new owner a good base to increase sales and to build on the food sales at the pub.

"This is a unique chance to acquire an archetypal country inn with the added benefit of letting rooms."

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK

High quality racing expected at Cottenham point-to-point

Net D�Ecosse in action at Cottenham at their December meeting. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

WATCH: World’s biggest gathering of clowns comes to Lowestoft

Clowns from across the globe have gathered together in Lowestoft for the world clown convention Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24