Firm celebrates initial testing success for coatings product

A woman wearing a mask Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS Peerless Plastics & Coatings

A firm which makes anti-microbial coatings for plastics says initial signs of its effectiveness against certain viruses are looking promising.

A shop counter with plastic protection Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS A shop counter with plastic protection Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

Thetford-based Peerless Plastics and Coatings boss Peter Llewellyn‑Stamp said the firm is investing heavily in testing its MicroGuard coating product against substitute coronaviruses such as FCoV (Feline Coronavirus) and NL63 human coronavirus to prove the coating’s performance against them.

“We have only received initial results back but have proven that our anti-microbial hard coating does reduce FCoV,” he said.

“We expect further results in the coming weeks or months that will show even greater performance.”

He added: “Unfortunately we are unable to get the coating tested against Covid-19 at present, which is why we are testing against substitute coronaviruses such as FCoV.”

Tables in a school classroom Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS Tables in a school classroom Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

The business has developed a range of UV cured hard coatings which are used in industries and applications across the world.

But although the coatings can significantly extend the life and performance of plastics, they are generally seen as a specialist product and used sparingly to avoid higher product costs, the company said.

Peerless launched MicroGuard back in 2016 as an anti-microbial hard coating with what it describes as “excellent” chemical and abrasion resistance.

“We have been busy developing a wider range of product which incorporate this coating and have identified many further opportunities for this product to benefit people and offer improved surface hygiene,” said Mr Llewellyn‑Stamp.

“At present we are promoting our anti-microbial desk cover and hygiene screens for use in schools.”

The firm says independent testing has shown it to be 99% effective against bacteria such as MRSA, e-coli and salmonella, and customers had carried out further laboratory and field-based testing – all of which had proven successful.

Peerless said with a rise in concern about surface hygiene prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, it wanted to make its anti-microbial products available on a mass scale and bring the cost of the product down.

In recent months it has developed MicroGuard coated visors, hygiene screens and desk top covers, and is now looking to work more closely with plastic sheet manufacturers to offer anti-microbial hard-coated clear materials such as polycarbonate and acrylic.

“The opportunities to improve the hygiene and performance of many day-to-day products together with new covid-19-related products is endless,” the company said.