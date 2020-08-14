E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firm celebrates initial testing success for coatings product

PUBLISHED: 17:27 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 14 August 2020

A woman wearing a mask Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

A woman wearing a mask Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

Peerless Plastics & Coatings

A firm which makes anti-microbial coatings for plastics says initial signs of its effectiveness against certain viruses are looking promising.

A shop counter with plastic protection Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGSA shop counter with plastic protection Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

Thetford-based Peerless Plastics and Coatings boss Peter Llewellyn‑Stamp said the firm is investing heavily in testing its MicroGuard coating product against substitute coronaviruses such as FCoV (Feline Coronavirus) and NL63 human coronavirus to prove the coating’s performance against them.

“We have only received initial results back but have proven that our anti-microbial hard coating does reduce FCoV,” he said.

MORE – Packaging film makers set for major expansion as demand rockets

“We expect further results in the coming weeks or months that will show even greater performance.”

He added: “Unfortunately we are unable to get the coating tested against Covid-19 at present, which is why we are testing against substitute coronaviruses such as FCoV.”

Tables in a school classroom Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGSTables in a school classroom Picture: PEERLESS PLASTICS & COATINGS

The business has developed a range of UV cured hard coatings which are used in industries and applications across the world.

But although the coatings can significantly extend the life and performance of plastics, they are generally seen as a specialist product and used sparingly to avoid higher product costs, the company said.

You may also want to watch:

Peerless launched MicroGuard back in 2016 as an anti-microbial hard coating with what it describes as “excellent” chemical and abrasion resistance.

“We have been busy developing a wider range of product which incorporate this coating and have identified many further opportunities for this product to benefit people and offer improved surface hygiene,” said Mr Llewellyn‑Stamp.

“At present we are promoting our anti-microbial desk cover and hygiene screens for use in schools.”

The firm says independent testing has shown it to be 99% effective against bacteria such as MRSA, e-coli and salmonella, and customers had carried out further laboratory and field-based testing – all of which had proven successful.

Peerless said with a rise in concern about surface hygiene prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, it wanted to make its anti-microbial products available on a mass scale and bring the cost of the product down.

In recent months it has developed MicroGuard coated visors, hygiene screens and desk top covers, and is now looking to work more closely with plastic sheet manufacturers to offer anti-microbial hard-coated clear materials such as polycarbonate and acrylic.

“The opportunities to improve the hygiene and performance of many day-to-day products together with new covid-19-related products is endless,” the company said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus infection rate rises in Suffolk as 29 new cases reported

Suffolk recorded 29 new coronavirus cases in the week to August 9, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flash floods leave farm shop knee-deep in rain water

Severe flooding hit Ben and Ella's Farm Shop yesterday during the storm. Picture: ELLA SMART

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS