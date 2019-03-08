Heavy Showers

Views sought on Bury St Edmunds town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:27 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 25 April 2019

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell in the Arc shopping centre Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell in the Arc shopping centre Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Archant

Shoppers, visitors and residents are being invited to complete an online survey to give their views about Bury St Edmunds town centre.

The survey, which takes only minutes to complete, has been commissioned by Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds to find out what people think about the town centre's offering.

The information gathered in the study will be used to help Our Bury St Edmunds improve the town centre in areas where any concerns are raised, and to establish why those who don't visit choose to go elsewhere.

People who complete the survey could be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher prize.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “Over the eight years that we have run this survey we have seen some recurring themes in the answers that we get and that's really helpful.

“For example the food and drink offering that we have in the town centre always rates highly and a very high percentage say they would recommend a visit to the town to others.

“It also means we can tweak the survey to dig deeper on subjects that more frequently get mentioned when we ask for views on areas needing improvement.

“This annual survey is a key indicator of how the town is performing and any improvements that can be made, either directly by the Our Bury St Edmunds team or by working with partner agencies.

“Yes, the town has been highlighted recently by a national newspaper as one of the best places to live, but that shouldn't make us complacent and we still need to know what people think on a day to day basis.”

The research is being carried out by People and Places, an organisation which helps small towns with information and advice on best practice to face the challenges from bigger cities or out of town shopping.

Participants can opt in to a prize draw at the end of the questionnaire, with a chance to win one of three £50 vouchers to spend with a town centre business.

The study can be found at www.ourburystedmunds.com and it will remain open until the end of May.

