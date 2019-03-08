E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Who's set to lead chamber of commerce's new Central Suffolk branch?

PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 September 2019

Dr Peter Funnell Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBER

Dr Peter Funnell Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBER

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Suffolk Chamber has appointed a leading business light to chair its new subsidiary in central Suffolk.

Dr Peter Funnell will lead the new branch as its founder chair.

Chamber president Graham Abbey welcomed the appointment. "We are delighted that Peter has accepted our invitation to become the founder chair of Suffolk Chamber in Central Suffolk," he said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Can region afford for Stansted expansion plans to be stalled as Brexit approaches?

"As president of the Suffolk Chamber between 2010 - 2014, Peter led a significant development of chamber governance which has supported our sustainable growth in recent years. He will bring that experience, and his track record of success, most recently with his Central Suffolk-based consultancy Oakmere Solutions Ltd, to the role."

Dr Peter Funnell said: "Suffolk's diverse economy is well represented by the chamber and its network, but more can be done to ensure that the views of businesses in the heart of our county are heard and actioned."

"A strong central Suffolk voice will complement and add significant value to existing arrangements: an important development given current uncertainties."

Over the next few months, a local business board will be created and a manifesto launched to drive the new organisation's long term local campaigning and business support efforts.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews free trapped driver from car after colliding with lorry

All three emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and a car near Charsfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tractor Girls secure superb derby victory over Norwich as Lambert watches on as part of bumper crowd

Town players celebrate with Paige Peake in the East Anglian Derby Picture: ROSS HALLS

Dispute over contracts could lead to strike action at region’s Asda stores

The GMB union says new Asda contracts for staff strip away many terms and conditions of employment. The dispute, if it is not settled could escalate to strike action says the union. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk Tories divided on expulsion of senior MPs

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is worried about the Conservatives no longer being a

Worlingham community hall project gets six figure cash boost – but fears raised for other schemes needing investment

The site where the new Worlingham community facility is to be built. Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists