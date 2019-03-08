Who's set to lead chamber of commerce's new Central Suffolk branch?

Suffolk Chamber has appointed a leading business light to chair its new subsidiary in central Suffolk.

Dr Peter Funnell will lead the new branch as its founder chair.

Chamber president Graham Abbey welcomed the appointment. "We are delighted that Peter has accepted our invitation to become the founder chair of Suffolk Chamber in Central Suffolk," he said.

"As president of the Suffolk Chamber between 2010 - 2014, Peter led a significant development of chamber governance which has supported our sustainable growth in recent years. He will bring that experience, and his track record of success, most recently with his Central Suffolk-based consultancy Oakmere Solutions Ltd, to the role."

Dr Peter Funnell said: "Suffolk's diverse economy is well represented by the chamber and its network, but more can be done to ensure that the views of businesses in the heart of our county are heard and actioned."

"A strong central Suffolk voice will complement and add significant value to existing arrangements: an important development given current uncertainties."

Over the next few months, a local business board will be created and a manifesto launched to drive the new organisation's long term local campaigning and business support efforts.