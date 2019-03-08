E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:29 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 03 September 2019

St Peter's Brewery has taken a galactic step with the launch of its Original Stormtrooper beers Picture: JON ENOCH

A Suffolk brewery says it has had a "phenomenal" response after launching a new range of Stormtrooper beers in the run-up to the latest Star Wars movie.

The Original Stormtrooper beers have been launched just in time for the ninth and final instalment of the celebrated film franchise.

The Galactic Pale Ale and Lightspeed Pilsner Lager beers, which are officially licensed through Shepperton Design Studios and prop-maker Andrew Ainsworth, are aimed at die-hard film fans and are expected to appeal to a wide range of beer drinkers.

The stylised Stormtrooper image, which adorns the new 330ml canned and bottled Stormtrooper beers, dates back to 1976 when Mr Ainsworth created the original stormtrooper helmets and armour for the first movie at Shepperton.

They are being brewed at St Peter's Brewery near Bungay in collaboration with licence holder The Sourceror Ltd. St Peter's Brewery boss John Hadingham said they were "incredibly excited" to bring the "delicious and highly drinkable" beers to the trade.

"Already the interest in these beers is phenomenal and we've had a raft of enquiries from buyers both at home and abroad. We are sure these new launches will have huge appeal," he said. "This is a very exciting collaboration which has huge potential. The iconic Stormtrooper image is known throughout the world and we are sure these new launches will achieve huge interest both on the shelf and on the bar."

Ben Fowler of The Sourceror said it was "a very exciting brand that has far-reaching appeal".

"The iconic Stormtrooper image is known throughout the world and we're very excited to bring it onto the beer scene, marrying brilliant, eye-catching design with award-winning brewing expertise. These launches are just the start - Stormtrooper has huge opportunity for growth," he said.

A range of merchandise - including beer mats, posters, glassware and gifts options - is also being launched alongside the beers.

