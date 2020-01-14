E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of jobs set to be lost in south Suffolk as factory gears up for closure

PUBLISHED: 07:29 15 January 2020

Philips Avent in Glemsford is set for closure in 2020 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Philips Avent in Glemsford is set for closure in 2020 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Around 425 workers at a baby bottle making plant are being offered help to find new jobs as it prepares to close later this year.

The Philips Avent site in Glemsford is being offered up for sale through Savills Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe Philips Avent site in Glemsford is being offered up for sale through Savills Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Philips Avent - whose shock plans to shut its Glemsford factory were revealed at the beginning of 2019 - will not disclose a timetable, but has confirmed that full closure will go ahead in 2020.

The huge job losses are a major blow to the area - as most of those employed at the factory are very local to the area, coming from south Suffolk and north Essex.

The huge factory site is being offered up for sale through Savills. Although as yet there is no news on a buyer, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) confirmed there had been interest and viewings.

But - less hopefully - the LEP admitted that as it was a very local workforce based largely in South Suffolk and North Essex, "limited similar opportunities exist in the area".

The factory floor at the baby bottling plant Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe factory floor at the baby bottling plant Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The company previously confirmed it had plans in motion to make the move out of Glemsford and into sites in Holland and Indonesia since 2017. It wants to consolidate its operations from 50 to 30 large sites as part of its wider global strategy.

The Suffolk site employs 375 permanent staff and around 50 temporary workers. No redundancies are planned for January, but it remains the case that the firm would be shutting the site this year, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"We have not provided any external guidance on the timelines of activities and do not have plans to do so. Instead, we continue to remain focused on supporting our employees and marketing the sale of the site," she said.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge - whose constituency also faces the loss of more than 200 jobs with the planned closure of the Delphi engineering plant at Sudbury - welcomed news that Philips would be hosting a jobs fair on site for affected workers. He is concerned with securing their futures - and a future for the site, he said.

You may also want to watch:

He didn't want to raise expectations, he stressed, but his office had been contacted by "at least one local business" interested in finding out more about the factory site.

He planned to reconvene the South Suffolk Taskforce in four to six weeks to update members on the situation and look at what can be done. "What we would hope to achieve is an update on the timescale of closure and redundancies and any success in staff finding new employment," he said.

Chris Dashper, head of programmes at New Anglia LEP, described what it was doing to try to help workers and secure the future of the site for employment purposes.

"Options for support include working with the Department for Work and Pensions and other agencies along with Philips to give the workforce at Philips Avent as much support as possible," he said.

"This could include employment events and job fairs, introducing them to other employers, helping them re-train or giving advice about starting their own businesses. We are also supporting the marketing of the site through the Department for International Trade to encourage inward investment and the reuse of the asset as a commercial opportunity."

The LEP described the Glemsford site as secure, "with a flexible mix of modern and older buildings suitable for a variety of operations, good power provision, operation/logistics yard and car parking".

"Philips is focused on finding a suitable future occupier that will take as much of the workforce as possible." It was "unlikely" that the site could be significantly redeveloped for homes given the rural location, it added.

The LEP is supporting a number of initiatives to help staff find new jobs through employment events and job fairs, re-training, introducing staff to other employers and offering advice on how to start their own businesses.

Philips reiterated its previous statement that it was focused on supporting its affected employees "in the most constructive way possible" and finding an industrial buyer for the site so the plant can continue to deliver economic and employment value to the area.

It would continue working with the South Suffolk Taskforce and other organisations who have offered help, it said, adding: "Production at Glemsford will end in 2020."

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge OPEN after heavy winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

‘Groundhog Day’ – MP criticises mental health service limbo as trust kept in special measures

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: NSFT

‘Still more work to do’ – health secretary speaks over ‘special measures’ NHS trust in back yard

Parents and carers have penned a letter to health and social care secretary Matt Hancock over the state of children and young people's mental health services in Suffolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Road closed as all emergency services respond to house fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Skies set to clear as weather improves in Suffolk – and the Orwell Bridge should remain open

Suffolk is set for a drier and calmer day after 27 trees fell overnight and the Orwell Bridge was closed due to high winds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists