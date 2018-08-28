Rain

Philippa will be off to the national finals

PUBLISHED: 16:54 23 November 2018

A sales advisor from Beccles has been named as a regional housebuilder’s top trainee.

A young sales advisor from Beccles has been named as a regional housebuilder’s top trainee.

Philippa Doran has been recognised by Persimmon Homes for the company’s national Young Achievers awards.

The scheme aims to celebrate the outstanding contribution of employees aged under 25 across Persimmon’s 30 regional businesses.

Simon Wood, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We manage a robust trainee and apprentice programme bringing hundreds of young people into the business nationally each year.

“We feel it is important to reward youngsters who have got off to a flying start and Philippa is a perfect example of this.”

Nominated in the category of Sales Trainee of the Year, 24-year-old Philippa joined Persimmon last year and has excelled in the company’s training programme. After a brief spell working alongside a sales advisor, she was quickly trusted to take charge of her own development – Orchard Croft in Diss. Here she has demonstrated great skill in her customer-focused role, as well as earning praise from the site management team.

The overall national winners will be announced at Persimmon PLC’s head office in York on Friday November 30.

The Young Achievers award programme was launched by Persimmon Homes to showcase those apprentices and trainees who have gone above and beyond to succeed in their role.

National winners are announced on November 30.

