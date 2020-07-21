E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Couple launch local shopping platform to support small businesses

PUBLISHED: 11:11 21 July 2020

Sam and Fern Kent, directors of Pick Pack Drop Picture: EMMA BARROW

A Suffolk entrepreneur has launched a new online shopping platform aimed at providing a locally-focused culture to rival Amazon shopping.

Sam Berreen-Kent – who is from Bury St Edmunds and is an ex-King Edward VI school pupil - is currently based in Brighton and Hove with wife, Fern, but wants Pick Pack Drop to operate across the UK.

The shopping platform has been positively received since its launch in May 2020, with enquiries flooding in from local businesses which have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, he said.

“This pandemic has devastated local economy and pushed local shopping to its limits but it’s also a perfect catalyst for cultural change in our shopping habits,” said Sam.

“With our local chain stores overwhelmed with home delivery orders for the self-isolating, local small business have had to diversify to survive, that’s were Pick Pack Drop comes in.” The pair said they were “thrilled” to be providing a platform showcasing “fresh, locally sourced food that doesn’t cost the earth”.

“Pick Pack Drop’s mission is to eradicate the stigma that fresh, local food and produce is overpriced, ‘hipster’ and totally inconvenient for those last-minute items,” said Sam.

“To us, supporting small locally grown businesses that deliver fresh produce straight to your door should be simple.

“Millions of people buy their weekly shopping online so why not make a positive change?”

Fern and Sam, of Zoo Studios design agency, say they have created and developed Pack Drop to keep the high street alive.

“Pick Pack Drop is a bold and unapologetic e-commerce shopping platform that shouts loud and proud on behalf of local businesses,” they said.

“This is more than just a response to the downturned economy after Covid-19 but the building blocks for social and cultural change in the way that we shop.”

They have an app, an ambassador programme and a delivery network in the pipeline, they said.

Their aim was “to support, cultivate and catapult local shopping”.

Topic Tags:

