Big boost for tech start-up

PUBLISHED: 18:30 07 March 2019

Kane Halsey, chief executive of Pickr

Kane Halsey, chief executive of Pickr

Archant

Digital staffing platform Pickr has received a £1m funding boost to help it expand and grow.

The digital staffing platform for utility service providers and workers, has raised £1m in a funding round from venture capital firm Episode 1, following investment by `Angels’ including Nick Kingsbury last year.

The new capital will be used to secure key senior hires and to expand Pickr’s existing talent cloud of skilled workers.

Founded in 2017, the Norwich-based company ,which also has offices at Innovation Martlesham, helps service providers in the £28bn energy and utilities sectors reduce the cost and time of building and managing a flexible workforce. Using machine learning and intelligent automation, customers can fill their temporary, on-demand, and short-term hiring requirements within hours, saving thousands in recruitment agency fees.

ickr, a 2019 National Technology Awards finalist, already works with some of the UK’s leading utility service providers, including Cellex, Defusion Utility Services, HAL Utilities, and KN Network Services.

In the past year, over 4,000 shifts were managed via the platform with over £350,000 in wages paid out.

Chief executive Kane Halsey said: “Our customers win and lose contracts based on the speed at which they can scale their workforce. They need the right people with the right skills in the right place, often at short notice. If they can’t find them quickly, it can cost them dearly. We created Pickr specifically to solve this problem.”

“We’ve already built a community of the workers our customers need – from groundworkers and cablers to fibre splicers and works supervisors – which means we can fulfil pretty much any requirement quickly and at low cost.

“Our ultimate goal is to be the connector that everyone in the sector turns to, providing the best opportunities for the unsung heroes who work in all conditions to keep our economy moving and removing the pain and cost of resourcing for businesses in the supply chain.”

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

