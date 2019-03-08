Sunny

East Anglia Future 50

Future 50: Pier PR and Marketing secures a host of exciting new clients

PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 April 2019

The Pier PR and Marketing team. Photo: Rob Howarth.

The Pier PR and Marketing team. Photo: Rob Howarth.

www.robhowarthphotography.co.uk

A Future 50 business is celebrating a dream start to the year after securing a raft on new clients.

Pier PR and Marketing will be taking on communications for some of the UK’s biggest and exciting firms in the year ahead.

The Felixstowe agency has been appointed to handle the PR for Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, Round the Island Race, Barn Farm Drinks and SimpleClick, along with the communication management of the UK’s leading manufacturer of commercial wood chippers, Timberwolf.

Kate Bowden-Smith, Pier’s managing director, said: “It has been an incredible start to the year and I’m very proud of the team.

“We have a breadth of experience across the PR and marketing arena, offering clients tried and tested expertise and creativity.

“These new client wins really play to our strengths and we are looking forward to helping them build their businesses.”

ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology, innovation and research centre for offshore wind, wave and tidal energy.

And it has chose Pier to head up its future campaigns and PR.

Pier will also handle PR and social media support for The Round the Island Race 2019 – the UK’s biggest annual sailing event which attracts thousands of competitors from all over the world.

With social media playing a huge role in how businesses market themselves in the modern world Barn Farm Drinks has appointed the agency to handle its PR along with additional social media consultancy.

The drinks brand manufactures 100% blended fruit juices, which are pressed and bottled on the farm situated on the border of Essex and Suffolk.

Another new appointment is by SimpleClick, an Ipswich-based technical agency, which has tasked Pier with raising awareness of its brand and service offering.

Finally, following last year’s successful awareness campaign by Pier, Timberwolf, the wood chipper manufacturer, has appointed the agency as its retained PR and design provider.

Ms Bowden-Smith started Pier in her spare room just over 10 years ago and has grown into an agency with a team of 14 permanent staff, plus freelancers, which turns over around £800,000 each year.

