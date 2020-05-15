‘Exciting renovation opportunity’ overlooking the River Orwell hits the market

It is located just up the hill from the famous Butt & Oyster pub. Picture: JIM TANFIELD JIM TANFIELD

A house overlooking the River Orwell in the idyllic hamlet of Pin Mill has gone on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The propertly overlooks the working boatyard in Pin Mill. Picture: JIM TANFIELD The propertly overlooks the working boatyard in Pin Mill. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Ralston, is a three bedroom house set in a plot of 0.6 acres.

MORE: Converted Water Tower with six bedrooms could be yours for £1m



Described as offering an “exciting renovation opportunity” the property currently has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

It also has two reception rooms and a conservatory.

The property is on the market with a guide price of �750,000. Picture: JIM TANFIELD The property is on the market with a guide price of �750,000. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The property is located on the south bank of the River Orwell, above the hamlet of Pin Mill.

A short walk away is the famous Butt & Oyster pub and Pin Mill’s traditional working boatyard.

The property has a guide price of £750,000 and is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.

Nestled on the south bank of the River Orwell, it has views across the river. Picture: JIM TANFIELD Nestled on the south bank of the River Orwell, it has views across the river. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

You may also want to watch:

It is close to the village of Chelmondiston. Picture: JIM TANFIELD It is close to the village of Chelmondiston. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The property is located in the hamlet of Pin MIll, near Ipswich. Picture: JIM TANFIELD The property is located in the hamlet of Pin MIll, near Ipswich. Picture: JIM TANFIELD