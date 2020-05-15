‘Exciting renovation opportunity’ overlooking the River Orwell hits the market
PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 May 2020
JIM TANFIELD
A house overlooking the River Orwell in the idyllic hamlet of Pin Mill has gone on the market.
Ralston, is a three bedroom house set in a plot of 0.6 acres.
Described as offering an “exciting renovation opportunity” the property currently has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
It also has two reception rooms and a conservatory.
The property is located on the south bank of the River Orwell, above the hamlet of Pin Mill.
A short walk away is the famous Butt & Oyster pub and Pin Mill’s traditional working boatyard.
The property has a guide price of £750,000 and is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.
