E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk restaurants at risk as Pizza Express says it may close 67 sites

PUBLISHED: 10:56 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 04 August 2020

Pizza Express could close 67 restaurants under a new restructuring deal to shore up its finances. Pictured: The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Pizza Express could close 67 restaurants under a new restructuring deal to shore up its finances. Pictured: The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Archant/ PA Images

Jobs in Suffolk are at risk as Pizza Express has said it may close nearly 70 of its UK restaurants with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs.

The chain, which operates branches on Market Hill in Sudbury, Regatta Quay in Ipswich and Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds, said it could close the 67 sites as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up its finances.

Pizza Express said it plans to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) “in the near future”, in a move which could lead to the closure of 15% of its 449 UK restaurants.

MORE: More than 500 pubs, restaurants and cafes take part in East Out to Help Out in Suffolk

However, it stressed that the final outcome of the restructuring has “yet to be decided”.

The chain, which is majority-owned by Chinese firm Hony Capital, said it has also hired advisers from Lazard to lead a sale process for the business.

The company closed all of its UK restaurants on March 23 after the Government-mandated lockdown, before starting a phased reopening of sites last month.

It said the coronavirus pandemic has been a “huge setback” for the restaurant sector but it believes the turnaround plan “will put the business on a stronger financial footing in the new socially distanced environment”.

Customer demand has been “encouraging” since sites reopened, with 166 outlets now open across the UK, it said.

Group chief finance officer Andy Pellington said: “While we have had to make some very difficult decisions, none of which has been taken lightly, we are confident in the actions being taken to reduce the level of debt, create a more focused business and improve the operational performance, all of which puts us in a much stronger position.

“We can now plan to invest in both our UK & Ireland and international businesses as well as support our teams as they return to work.”

MORE: Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

UK & Ireland managing director Zoe Bowley said: “Our business has a long history of success, but the UK-wide lockdown has hit the hospitality industry particularly hard.

“While the financial restructuring is a positive step forward, at the same time we have had to make some really tough decisions.

“As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we expect to permanently close a proportion of our restaurants, losing valued team members in the process.”

The restructuring will also involve a “significant” de-leveraging of the group’s external debt, reducing it from £735 million to £319 million, and extending maturities.

It also said the move could potentially result in “the transfer of majority ownership of the group to its secured noteholders”.

Pizza Express also plans to sell its business in mainland China, where it runs 60 restaurants.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Assault suspect bailed following A14 closure incident involving pregnant woman

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

Man spared jail for racist attack on innocent passer-by outside bar

William Bone appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich keen to keep hold of Jackson despite contract struggles and transfer interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town last season. Picture Pagepix

Back to nature! Care farm sets up outdoors club for older men

Tessa Amos and volunteer Katie Bowers at The Sunflower Community Care Farm. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drunk man followed victim home and kicked front door

Rhys Thomas was ordered to pay compensation Picture: GREGG BROWN