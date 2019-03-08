E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

What does Pizza Express crisis mean for Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 15:27 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 07 October 2019

Pizza Express owes more than £1bn. Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Pizza Express owes more than £1bn. Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Archant/ PA Images

Fears are growing that Pizza Express could become the latest high street casualty as the firm's financial troubles come under the spotlight.

Pizza Express, Sudbury. Photo: Archant.Pizza Express, Sudbury. Photo: Archant.

The chain owes more than £1bn and has reportedly hired financial advisors ahead of talks with creditors.

The eatery is one of the UK's longest running casual-dining operations and was launched in Soho in 1965.

Pizza Express, Ipswich Waterfront. Photo: Archant.Pizza Express, Ipswich Waterfront. Photo: Archant.

However, it is believed tough trading conditions on the high street and rising costs have left the group struggling.

MORE: 'Dreams do come true' - How businessman saved Barham Lakes

Its most recent accounts show it had a debt of £1.1bn at the end of last year - more than £1.6m per restaurant.

You may also want to watch:

Of this debt more than £650m is due to be paid back within three years.

There are numerous Pizza Express restaurants operating across Suffolk, including Ipswich, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

And if the firm were to collapse it could have devastating impact on the region's already struggling high streets.

Houlihan Lokey Inc has been appointed to assist the talks between Pizza Express and creditors.

The company, which has around 600 restaurants and thousands of employees, was initially started by restaurateur Peter Boizot but in 2014 was sold to Chinese private equity group Hony Capital.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Biker with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

‘Parents were outraged’ - vital bus to Suffolk One scrapped

Suffolk One. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What does Pizza Express crisis mean for Suffolk?

Pizza Express owes more than £1bn. Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists