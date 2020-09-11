Pizza Hut to close Bury St Edmunds restaurant as they announce 29 sites are shutting

Pizza Hut on Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds will be among a raft of restaurants to close as the company restructures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The Pizza Hut restaurant in Bury St Edmunds town centre will close for good as part of a major restructure, with 450 jobs expected to be lost nationally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The restaurant on Cornhill will be one of 29 sites shut as the pizza chain become the latest in a series of dining companies to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal to avoid collapse.

It comes days after rival Pizza Express approved the closure of 73 of its own sites, hitting 1,100 workers.

MORE: First look: Pub in heart of Constable Country transformed after two year revamp

You may also want to watch:

Pizza Hut said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

A spokeswoman for the chain said: “We are doing everything we can to redeploy our team members from our Pizza Hut restaurants locations that are closing and minimise the impact to our workforce.

“We are therefore unable to share exact job loss numbers for each Hut.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved and are supporting our team members as much as possible throughout this transition.”

Bosses were forced to renegotiate their rents through the CVA restructuring deal after revealing it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.

The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.

The move will not affect operations or jobs at Pizza Hut Delivery or related franchises.