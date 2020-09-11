E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pizza Hut to close Bury St Edmunds restaurant as they announce 29 sites are shutting

PUBLISHED: 08:48 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 11 September 2020

Pizza Hut on Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds will be among a raft of restaurants to close as the company restructures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pizza Hut on Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds will be among a raft of restaurants to close as the company restructures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The Pizza Hut restaurant in Bury St Edmunds town centre will close for good as part of a major restructure, with 450 jobs expected to be lost nationally.

The restaurant on Cornhill will be one of 29 sites shut as the pizza chain become the latest in a series of dining companies to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal to avoid collapse.

It comes days after rival Pizza Express approved the closure of 73 of its own sites, hitting 1,100 workers.

MORE: First look: Pub in heart of Constable Country transformed after two year revamp

You may also want to watch:

Pizza Hut said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

A spokeswoman for the chain said: “We are doing everything we can to redeploy our team members from our Pizza Hut restaurants locations that are closing and minimise the impact to our workforce.

“We are therefore unable to share exact job loss numbers for each Hut.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved and are supporting our team members as much as possible throughout this transition.”

Bosses were forced to renegotiate their rents through the CVA restructuring deal after revealing it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.

The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.

The move will not affect operations or jobs at Pizza Hut Delivery or related franchises.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stowmarket teenager who punched police officers is “a disgusting thug”, says judge

Dylan Craig, 18, of Hiill Rise, Stowmarket, who has been sentenced to 48 months in a young offenders' institution

People with local connections deserve priority for housing, says Ipswich MP

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says people with local connections must be considered first when it comes to housing in the town

Pizza Hut to close Bury St Edmunds restaurant as they announce 29 sites are shutting

Pizza Hut on Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds will be among a raft of restaurants to close as the company restructures Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Suffolk is set to get an Indian summer after all as temperatures could reach 29C next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go behind the scenes at Center Parcs with new Channel 5 show

A family group cycling at Center Parcs. Channel 5 will be revealing the secret of Centers Parcs success in a new TV documentary Photo: Center Parcs