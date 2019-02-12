Plans for new business park and housing development on former RAF airfield revealed

Plans for a new business park and hundreds of new homes on the site of a former RAF airfield near Stanton have been revealed.

A public exhibition will be held so residents can view the draft masterplan for a new business park and between 265 and 380 homes on the former RAF airfield at Shepherd’s Grove.

The masterplan area includes Shepherd’s Grove East and Shepherd’s Grove West as well as the undeveloped land between the two existing employment sites.

Shepherd’s Grove is located to the south of the A143, one mile to the east of Stanton.

Property Recycling Group (PRG) and Jaynic are hosting the public exhibition, which will take place at Stanton Community Village Hall between 3pm and 8pm on Thursday.

The developers say the business park – of up to 1,750,000sqft – will create a significant number of new jobs, and all HGV traffic currently going through Stanton will be able to enter Shepherd’s Grove via a new roundabout junction on the A143 and a new access road into the heart of the area.

The new roundabout junction on the A143 will make slow traffic in and out of Stanton and make the junction onto the A143 from Hepworth safer, according to the developers.

The proposal for the development has been split into three zones, with the northern zone forming the new site entrance with commercial units, the central zone, which will be more contained and offer new business units, and the southern zone, which will be the residential area.

New footpaths and cycleways will be installed running north/south through the masterplan area – linking the proposed business and residential sites and providing connections to Walsham Le Willows to the south and Hepworth to the north.

A new estate road will also serve the northern and central employment zones.

Following the public consultation, revisions may be made to the plans prior to its consideration by West Suffolk Council.

Once approved, the masterplan will become supplementary planning guidance and a planning application for the scheme would be submitted before the end of 2019.

For further details, consultation questionnaire and a copy of the masterplan, visit www.shepherdsgrovestanton-masterplan.co.uk